Liberia: Senator Dillon Wants Labor Minister Summoned Over Work Permit Violations

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon is seeking the endorsement of the Liberian Senate to summon the Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper Krauh, to address concerns over the issuance of work permits to non-Liberians.

In a written communication presented during the Senate session on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Senator Dillon described these actions as violations of existing labor regulations, which prioritize Liberian workers in both skilled and unskilled positions.

He cited Chapter 7, Section 7.1, and Chapter 45, Section 45.9 of the Decent Work Act, which grant the Ministry authority to issue work permits to foreigners. "However, under the Revised Regulation No. 17 (2019), which outlines the legal framework for work permits, there are strict conditions that should limit the employment of non-Africans in the informal sector and ensure that certain jobs remain exclusively for Liberians," Dillon emphasized.

According to the provisions, employers must prove they are unable to find a qualified Liberian for a job before applying for a foreign worker's permit. This includes publishing job vacancies in at least two local newspapers and two radio stations for a month, and obtaining a certificate from the Ministry as proof that no suitable Liberian candidate is available.

Senator Dillon, who chairs the Senate's Committees on Foreign Affairs and Information, stressed that the Ministry of Labor has continued to issue and renew work permits for foreign nationals, even for jobs where qualified Liberians are available.

The lawmaker indicated that these actions contradict the intent of the Decent Work Act and contribute to the rising unemployment in the country, particularly in the private sector.

"Year in and year out, the Ministry of Labor has been issuing work permits to non-Liberians for jobs where Liberians are suitable and readily available. This undermines our efforts to tackle unemployment and improve local employment rates," Dillon stated in his communication.

The Montserrado County lawmaker urged his fellow senators to address the issue seriously, stressing that the Ministry of Labor's actions are detrimental to Liberia's labor market. He called on the Senate to support his request to summon the Minister of Labor to clarify the Ministry's practices and ensure corrective measures are taken in alignment with the Decent Work Act.

According to our legislative reporter, Senator Dillon's communication was received and forwarded to the Committee on Labor for further action.

Meanwhile, on Monday, October 21, 2024, the Ministry of Labor announced the suspension of work permit issuance for aliens and foreigners.