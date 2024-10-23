Nigeria: Again, PDP Shifts NEC Meeting

The party said it postponed the meeting originally scheduled for Thursday to give it more time to focus on 16 November Governorship Election in Ondo State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to 28 November.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday 24, October.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State announced the postponement after about four hours meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party at the Bauchi Governors Lodge, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

Mr Mohammed, who read the communique at the end of the meeting, said the decision to shift NEC meeting was aimed at giving the party more time to focus on 16 November Governorship election in Ondo State.

It was the third time the meeting would be shifted. It was originally scheduled for August but was later postponed to September and then to 24 October.

He said, "Rising from the consultative meeting of the various organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Party resolved as follows:

"The National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting originally slated for October 24, 2024, has been rescheduled to November 28, 202

"The postponement is to ensure that the party goes into the forthcoming Ondo gubernatorial election of November 16, 2024 with the unity and strength demanded to unseat the floundering All Progressive Congress, APC, government in the state.

"Reiterating the need for unity in the face of efforts by detractors to divide the party, the meeting called on all members to shun divisive utterances that could undermine ongoing efforts at strengthening the party to effectively play its role as the country's main opposition, preparatory to taking over in 2027.

