Liberia: Moye Denies Role in Speaker's Removal Plot

22 October 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Monrovia, Liberia — Moye said he had nothing to do with Speaker Koffa's removal, arguing that he is not afraid of the audit because his service at the House was transparent.

Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye has denied allegations that he has been sponsoring the removal of House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Koffa to prevent an audit of the House of Representatives.

Moye addressed a major press conference at the Capitol Building on Monday, October 21, 2024, stating that he is not afraid of audits.

He insisted that his service as former Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance in the House of Representatives was transparent.

According to Moye, some lawmakers from the House of Representatives are accusing him of sponsoring Speaker Koff's removal because he does not want to be audited.

"I want to categorically deny the claims repeatedly being made by some folks from the House of Representatives that we are afraid of the audit of the House of Representatives," Moye explained.

He noted that his accusers suggested he served in a leadership position, so he fears an audit.

"I do not want to give credence to it, but something that is repeatedly being said in the society has to be addressed," he noted.

Moye said he had nothing to do with Speaker Koffa's removal because his service at the House was transparent.

When he won the position of Deputy Speaker in 2018, Moey said he ran that officer with only one million United States dollars.

"I ran that office on a budget under one million United States dollars. The Deputy Speaker budget did not exceed one million dollars under my watch as deputy for my three years of service," he explained.

"I challenge anybody in this country that my budget did not exceed [a] million as a Deputy Speaker in the opposition. So, I am not afraid of any audit," said Moye.

