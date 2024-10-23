Liberia: Limited Bed Capacity At Jj Dossen Referral Hospital Leaves Patients On the Floor

Harper, Maryland County — The JJ Dossen Hospital, one of the famous referral hospitals in the Southeast, is currently facing bed capacity issues due to the influx of patients there.

One of the leading referral hospitals in the southeast is facing a crisis due to the limited bed capacity at Major Wards.

The James Jenkins Dossen Hospital, commonly referred to as (JJ Dossen) accommodates patients from nearby counties, Grand Kru, River Gee, and nearby communities in Ivory Coast.

The hospital's major sources of support have been the Liberian government and non-government organizations like Partner In Health Liberia (PIH).

Despite these supports, the growing number of people seeking health care at the facility has exposed the hospital's limited beds in the major wards to accommodate the influx of patients there.

Hospital administrators have described the situation as embarrassing, especially when they have to put pregnant women on the floor for lack of beds.

Speaking to reporters recently in the county, one of the administrators, Julia Natt Doe, said the situation at the hospital was concerning.

She narrated that the wards with limited bed capacities that have been receiving an influx of patients are the OB, medical, Surgical, Emergency, and paediatric wards.

Madam Doe further narrated that this has left patients with no option but to make their beds on the floor after being admitted to the hospital.

She told reporters that the average catchment capacity at the OB ward or the pregnant women ward has been twenty-three (23) patients, but due to increment, the ward holds up to forty to forty-five patients, leaving others to sleep on the floor.

Madam stated that the situation is not suitable for the patients, mainly the pregnant women and their babies, especially after giving birth, adding that it's strongly against the quality health delivery service that the hospital is providing.

" If we say that we are providing quality health and service delivery at J.J Dossen Referral Hospital due to the quality of Doctors, Midwife, nurses, and other health workers, then there is a need to address these problems that the hospital is faced with," she maintains.

Administrator Doe pointed out that the situation faced by baby mothers after giving birth is unhealthy and can even expose them to other potential health problems.

She emphasized that due to limited space, the hospital has merged the medical and surgical wards, which she said is not proper while calling for the intervention of the government and health partners.

"These constraints have been discussed in most of our meetings, and our national office is aware, but we are yet to get a redress."

In addition to the limited bed capacity at the hospital, Madam Doe said the hospital also needs an annex, and there is available land space for that.

However, she noted that despite these challenges, the hospital has made significant improvements since post-war Liberia.

She highlighted that in the past, the hospital had referred critical cases to the Jackson F. Doe referral hospital in Nimba. However, due to the presence of specialists, they no longer transfer patients to Tapita.

This has happened over time because the government and partners have aided the hospital by providing specialized equipment, such as an X-ray machine, a well-equipped theatre, and a laboratory.

She acknowledged the presence of Partner In Health-Liberia and expressed her gratitude for the support they are providing to the county's health system.

Meanwhile, the New Dawn has also gathered that the presence of Partner In Health-Liberia has been a great contribution to the County Health System amidst these growing health care concerns for the citizens within the southeast.

PIH has continued to play critical roles in buttressing the county health system, which has been bedeviled by many constraints.

The American-run health NGO recently announced a three-day blood donation drive to provide Life-saving care as part of its collaboration with the Maryland County Health Team and the National Blood Safety Council.

According to their communication specialist, the initiative is part of activities marking the organization's decade of partnership with the Maryland County Health Team and the Government of Liberia to strengthen Maryland's health care system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Sam Zota, the PIH-Liberia communication specialist, explained that every day, patients in Maryland County depend on life-saving blood transfusions for their care, mothers in childbirth to children battling severe illnesses and accident victims in need of urgent surgery while describing the blood donation exercise as a critical lifeline.

Mr. Zota said donating blood voluntarily gives hope and helps save lives. Although it only takes a few minutes, the impact lasts a lifetime, he added.

The blood donation exercise, which began on October 18, is expected to end on Tuesday, October 22. It will take place at the Martha Tubman Stadium, JJ Dossen Hospital compound, and Harper City Hall, respectively.

"We are committed to helping the county's health system despite these challenges and constraints because the hope is to see Liberians living the happiest life," he concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah