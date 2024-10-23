Zambia's Opposition Criticize President Hichilema's Sack of Judges

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed three Constitutional Court judges at the recommendation of the country’s Judicial Complaint Commission.

The judges had been investigated for allegations of misconduct. The court has been hearing a petition about whether former President Edgar Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 and the 2026 presidential elections.

The court ruled in 2021 that Lungu was eligible to run for president, although he lost to then opposition leader Hichilema. Emmanuel Mwamba, spokesperson for Zambia’s main opposition Patriotic Front Party, tells VOA’s James Butty, judges should never be punished for their legal ruling.

Listen to interview here.