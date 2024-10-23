Nigeria: Dangote Refinery - NNPCL's Delivers First Supply Under Naira-for-Crude Sale Agreement

THE Dangote Petroleum Refinery has received four cargoes of crude oil from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL under the naira-for-crude sale agreement.

Checks by Vanguard confirmed that the four cargoes of crude were delivered to the refinery within the past three weeks, adding that more would be supplied in the coming weeks.

A reliable industry source close to the refinery said: "In the past few weeks, the Dangote refinery has received four cargoes of crude oil and more supplies will be delivered in the next few weeks."