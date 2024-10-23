Nigeria: Govt Drops Money Laundering Charge Against Binance Executive, Gambaryan

23 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, withdrew the money laundering charge filed against the detained Binance Holdings Limited's executive, Tigran Gambaryan, due to his ill health and diplomatic intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gambaryan was the 2nd defendant in the charge preferred against the cryptocurrency platform (1st defendant) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC's counsel, R. U. Adagba, told Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja, of the Federal Government's decision to withdraw the charge against the detained employee because of his deteriorating health.

She, however, informed the court that the anti-graft agency would continue the charge levelled against the company, Binance Holdings Limited.

After listening to Adagba and the defence counsel, Justice Nwite discharged Gambaryan from the charge and adjourned the trial against the cryptocurrency firm until Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 for continuation of trial. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.