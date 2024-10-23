Nigeria: Govt Drops Money Laundering Charge Against Binance Executive, Gambaryan

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, withdrew the money laundering charge filed against the detained Binance Holdings Limited's executive, Tigran Gambaryan, due to his ill health and diplomatic intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gambaryan was the 2nd defendant in the charge preferred against the cryptocurrency platform (1st defendant) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC's counsel, R. U. Adagba, told Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja, of the Federal Government's decision to withdraw the charge against the detained employee because of his deteriorating health.

She, however, informed the court that the anti-graft agency would continue the charge levelled against the company, Binance Holdings Limited.

After listening to Adagba and the defence counsel, Justice Nwite discharged Gambaryan from the charge and adjourned the trial against the cryptocurrency firm until Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 for continuation of trial. (NAN)