Liberia, DRC Strike Partnership Aimed At Securing UNSC Seats

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and Madam Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) held a strategic meeting which focused on DRC's and Liberia's respective bids for Africa's two non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2026-2027.

The meeting, according to a foreign ministry dispatch, featured the promotion of peace and tranquility in Africa and enhancing diplomatic and economic relations between Liberia and the DRC, particularly in sectors vital for both countries' growth and development.

The meeting also advanced the credibility of both DRC and Liberia to represent Africa at the UNSC. Both countries have first-hand experiences that provide the relevant knowledge required to address issues of concern to the UNSC. Both Foreign Ministers agreed to work together with partners on joint training and joint initiatives to prepare for the active participation on the Council. Although both countries are bidding for their seats uncontested, campaigning is still required because both countries must obtain the two-thirds majority votes (127) of the 193 member states.

Liberia is interested in women, peace and security, youth peace and security, as well as ensuring regional support for the MRU amongst others. DRC agreed with the same points but also added the issue of natural resources and the link to conflict. On her part, Minister Beysolow Nyanti stressed that the issue of climate and the environment as a nexus to natural resources and conflict would need to be explored, but also the need for UNSC reforms to remain a focus.

At the bilateral level, both Ministers agreed to work towards a Joint Commission to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, ahead of the June 2025 votes. This will allow for a strong joint task force to help prepare both countries to assume their respective roles at the UNSC.

The Joint Commission would strengthen bilateral ties and ensure that both countries approach the UNSC as strong allies. The Joint Commission would be held in Liberia and would be preceded by a technical meeting in Kinshasa.

Both teams led by the Foreign Ministers briefed the Congolese President, H.E. Felix Tshisekedi. Minister Nyanti presented letters, conveyed through her by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, to the Congolese leader.

Conveying the felicitations and well wishes of President Boakai, Minister Beysolow Nyanti stressed that the UNSC seats 2026-2027 present a great opportunity for both Presidents to leave a legacy for their countries and people, as well as the people of the continent.

Minister Wagner echoed the points stressed in the previous meeting held between her and her counterpart, Minister Nyanti, and emphasized the joint strategies and activities that both countries must undertake as they strengthen their bilateral relations and speak as one voice to take action at the Security Council in the interest of the Continent.

Minister Beysolow Nyanti shared that Liberia will be hosting a program with Barbados to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the boat that landed in Liberia with "346 families". Minister Wagner emphasized that cultural diplomacy is important with the Caribbean's, and that DRC will be taking on the chairmanship of the OACPS and looking to learn from the Liberia-Barbados experience. They spoke of the Congolese that form part of Liberia today, and the fact that DRC remains a part of Liberia with Congo Town, Matadi estate etc.

Minister Beysolow Nyanti expressed the relevance of the MRU in the fragility of ECOWAS and mentioned that Liberia is championing the MRU's revitalization and how to approach security as a bloc for geopolitical and strategic conversation.

President Tshisekedi expressed his delight in having the team in Congo and to receive the letters sent to him by his friend and brother President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who he congratulated on his success as he steers the affairs of his country in the interest of his people.

He expressed his commitment to remain engaged and working in the interest of jointly campaigning for the two seats at the UNSC in promoting peace on the African Continent. President Tshisekedi emphasized that he would like to visit Liberia because he believes that this is an opportunity from God for the two Countries to learn from each other and leave a legacy.