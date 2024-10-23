Liberia: Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana Unveils Feasibility Study Reports, Highlights Benefits of President Boakai's Foreign Trips

Monrovia — Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana announced the completion of two feasibility study reports at a press briefing held at the Executive Mansion.

The reports, she stated, were developed by government partners and focus on significant infrastructure projects that aim to benefit the Liberian people.

"In my hands are the reports following the completion of the assessment and feasibility studies," Fofana told reporters, unveiling details about the projects. The studies include plans for a 75-megawatt solar power plant in Bomi County and a national grid modernization initiative, both stemming from President Boakai's recent trip to China and participation in the Focal Summit.

Fofana emphasized that President Boakai's foreign trips are designed not only to enhance Liberia's international image but also to attract tangible investments that will directly benefit the populace.

She underscored the positive impact the solar power plant project will have on the energy sector in Bomi and the surrounding areas.

Valued at $95 million, the solar power plant is expected to be completed within two years and is projected to significantly improve energy access for local communities. Fofana also noted that the national grid modernization project will greatly assist both the government and the people of Liberia.

In addition to these projects, Fofana confirmed that preparations for an overhead bridge project are progressing, with demolition work currently underway. She stated that China remains committed to helping improve Liberia's infrastructure.

On matters relating to Indonesia, Fofana revealed that a joint commission team has been established to develop and implement activities and projects for the country. "As soon as President Boakai returns, he will review the documents and make the appropriate decisions," she added.