Liberia: Deputy Gender Minister Cooper Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him

Monrovia — Frederick S. Cooper, the Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, has vehemently denied recent corruption allegations against him. In a comprehensive five-page rebuttal, Cooper addressed claims related to illegal transactions involving the ministry's funds.

Deputy Minister Cooper stated that he had collaborated with former Comptroller Foday Kermue to produce an expenditure report concerning funds allocated for the Anti-SGBV Road Map. He firmly maintained that no illegal expenditures occurred under his watch.

He challenged assertions made by current Legal Representative Atty. Emmanuel Kaye alleging he acted unilaterally when Kaye was heading the ad-hoc Budget Management Committee.

Deputy Minister Cooper emphasized that all financial proceedings he oversaw were conducted in consultation with relevant authorities, consistently adhering to legal and procedural frameworks regarding the SGBV Road Map funds.

The Deputy Minister also requested Atty. Kaye provided evidence to support his claims about questionable financial transactions, reiterating that all expenditures were within legal boundaries.

He explained that a portion of the funds meant for the SGBV Road Map was held at the Ministry of Finance due to a transitional freeze, disclosing that formal communication was necessary to release these funds, in accordance with Liberia's Public Financial Management Law.

Furthermore, Deputy Gender Minister Cooper criticized Kaye for requesting accountability for funds that were never under his administration's control--noting that the previous administration had failed to provide a required expenditure report before the comptroller left the country.

Addressing Atty. Kaye's assertions about a US$40,000 report and a preparation for a US$60,000 execution plan, DMA Cooper clarified that the latter request originated from the prior administration and could not be disbursed while a freeze was in place.

He then urged Atty. Kaye to practice patience as the ministry works through these financial issues. Deputy Minister Cooper also dismissed allegations of payments made to a garage in arrears, expressing disbelief and stating that no documentation supports such claims.

He pointed out the contradiction in Atty. Kaye's claims, given the ongoing litigation with Leader Service Inc. regarding these payments.

Responding to Atty. Kaye's claim of a US$1,184 reimbursement, DM Cooper insisted that such reimbursements, when approved by heads of entities, comply with the Public Financial Management Law and are not violations.

The Deputy Minister expressed surprise over claims of a meeting concerning US$600,000 that Atty. Kaye allegedly claimed it took place in his absence, calling it an unfounded allegation.

Deputy Minister Cooper welcomed an audit by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) but noted that the ministry lacks resources for a special audit as called for by Atty. Kaye.

However, he confirmed that an audit had already been commissioned by the GAC covering December 2022 to January 2023, with findings currently being reviewed by senior management.

Lastly, Cooper asserted that he has never tampered with any ministry documents, indicating that legal action might be considered against Atty. Kaye if he fails to substantiate his allegations.