Nigeria: Coscharis, Range Rover Boost Nigeria Golf Cup Tournament

An automobile firm, Coscharis Motors in conjunction with its Range Rover partners has expressed commitments to improve the game of golf in Nigeria.

The firms collaborated with Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) to tee-off the 27th Edition of the Nigeria Cup which was held recently at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

The one-week event witnessed camaraderie among families, friends and business associates in a tournament, followed by golf clinic, award presentation and gala night format.

The General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, said: "The partnership is to jointly excite the competing golfers and create an ambience of solidarity among players, friends and associates who have regularly endeavoured to participate in this tournament since its inception.

Beyond the golf tournament, participants and guests were offered the opportunity to experience the Range Rover by booking a demo with the Coscharis team during and after the event.

George Etomi, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Nigeria Cup, 2024 expressed his excitement and satisfaction at the history the competition is gradually building.

"The tourney has continued to get better by the year, especially with support from reputable organisations such as Coscharis Motors that is becoming a regular sponsor of the tournament," he said.