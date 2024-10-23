Liberian Youth Unite in Landmark Dialogue On Peace, Security

Representatives from various youth organizations in Liberia have concluded a pivotal two-day National Youth Dialogue aimed at developing a comprehensive National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security. This significant consultation, supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, took place in Monrovia from October 17 to 18.

The dialogue is the first in a series organized by youth groups as part of the "Enhancing National Youth, Peace, and Security Capacities in West Africa" project, which is being implemented by the UNFPA in collaboration with key ministries in Liberia and Benin, backed by the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA).

The project aims to raise awareness of the Youth Peace and Security (YPS) agenda and establish a multistakeholder platform that promotes youth participation in peace and security initiatives. This platform seeks to ensure that all stakeholders, regardless of their background, have a voice and a role in shaping Liberia's future.

At the dialogue's conclusion, UNFPA Representative Bidisha Pillai emphasized the importance of youth-led discussions on pressing issues such as employment, education, governance, and peacebuilding. "The ideas and perspectives shared during these two days will directly inform the drafting of a National Youth Strategy that reflects the needs, desires, and contributions of Liberia's youth," she stated.

Pillai urged the Government of Liberia, along with various stakeholders, to consolidate the insights gathered from the dialogue into a comprehensive strategy. "Young people in Liberia have come together to share their aspirations, voice their concerns, and propose actionable solutions to the challenges they face. We must ensure that their voices and aspirations are fully documented," she insisted.

She further elaborated that the next phase will focus on developing the strategy with active youth input and participation, creating an action plan to implement policies and programs that provide meaningful opportunities and address the challenges faced by the youth.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, highlighted the necessity of understanding the obstacles that hinder youth participation and empowerment, stressing that peace and security are foundational to development. He urged young people to promote kindness and non-violence within their communities, stating, "No nation can progress without these elements."

Abdullah O. Bility, the Vice President for International Affairs of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), reiterated the essential role of young people as active agents in peacebuilding rather than passive beneficiaries.

The development of the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security is expected to create opportunities and safe spaces for youth to voice their concerns, identify overarching goals, and prioritize strategies for advancing youth involvement in peace and security through an inclusive national Youth Coalition. This initiative aims to ensure comprehensive youth inclusion in all aspects of peace and security--from conflict prevention to peacebuilding.

The dialogue aligns with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, adopted in 2015, which is the first international legal framework recognizing the positive role of young people in conflict prevention and sustainable peacebuilding. This landmark resolution, along with its successors--2419 (2018) and 2535 (2020)--calls on Member States to implement the Youth Peace and Security agenda and protect peace builders and human rights activists.

Despite these significant frameworks, young people often face exclusion from decision-making processes due to a lack of systematic engagement, inadequate coordination, and insufficient attention to their concerns by critical stakeholders.

The National Youth Dialogue represents a crucial step toward ensuring that the voices of Liberia's youth are not only heard but actively integrated into the national peace and security agenda, empowering them to shape a brighter future for their communities and the nation as a whole.