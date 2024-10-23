Liberia: Experts Discuss Liberia's Path to Accountability, Development

Philadelphia, PA — - The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) concluded its 2024 National Convention in Philadelphia yesterday after four days of discussions focusing on Liberia's future. The event, which ran from October 10 to October 13, gathered journalists and experts from around the globe to discuss the theme, "Addressing Liberia's Fragility through War Crimes Accountability and Socio-Economic Development."

Empowering Women and Addressing War Crimes

Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, Assistant Professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, delivered a compelling presentation on the impact of war crimes on women and girls in Liberia. Drawing from feminist economist Naila Kabeer, Dr. Pailey highlighted how women and girls bore the brunt of violence during the Liberian Civil War and called for reforms to address these ongoing inequalities. Her talk, titled "Empowering Liberia's Women: Addressing Gender-Specific Impacts of War Crimes and Building a Path to Social and Economic Resilience," underscored the need for legal reforms, better access to resources, and increased political representation for women.

Dr. Pailey urged the enforcement of laws protecting women, such as making rape a non-bailable offense, and advocated for economic measures like equal pay and land rights. She also called for a 30% minimum female representation in political leadership and established a fund to support women seeking elected office. Her presentation sparked important conversations about gender justice and recovery in Liberia's post-conflict society.

Media's Role in Accountability and Development

In another critical discussion, Bill Burke, Deputy Program Editor at Aljazeera English, addressed the role of the media in advancing accountability and socio-economic development in Liberia. Although he could not attend the convention in person, Burke shared his insights via video, stressing the importance of a free and independent press in holding leaders accountable and promoting transparency. His presentation, "The Role of the Media in Advancing Accountability, the Rule of Law, and Socio-Economic Development in Liberia," focused on the essential watchdog role journalists play by investigating corruption and informing the public.

Burke also highlighted the challenges Liberian journalists face, including low wages, limited resources, and inadequate training, which undermine their ability to report independently. He emphasized the need for more significant investment in the media sector to ensure that it can effectively contribute to Liberia's development. Burke also touched on the growing influence of social media, acknowledging its potential to amplify voices while noting its impact on traditional journalism's credibility.

ALJA's Role and Convention Milestones

The convention also marked key developments within ALJA itself. New leaders were elected following the resignation of the association's president and vice president, who had accepted positions in the Liberian government earlier this year. Joey Kennedy, a former Director of Communications at the National Elections Commission and now an Anti-Money Laundering Surveillance Investigator, was elected as president. Priscilla Mah-Belloh and Melissa Annan, both alumni of the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship and members of A New Day Advocacy Grassroots organization, were elected Vice President and Secretary-General, respectively.

Throughout the convention, participants deliberated on ALJA's agenda, which informs its advocacy efforts in Liberia. The association also fundraised to support colleagues in Liberia, providing equipment and scholarships to journalism students at the University of Liberia. Keynote speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the Liberian Legislature, and other prominent figures shared perspectives on Liberia's path to justice, reflecting on the recent establishment of the War Crimes Court.

Looking Ahead

As the convention concluded, ALJA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting good governance, press freedom, and the rule of law in Liberia. The event underscored the need for collaboration between journalists, policymakers, and advocates to address Liberia's challenges and build a stronger, more equitable future.

Founded in 1998, ALJA is dedicated to advancing media capacity and fostering accountability through its advocacy efforts in Liberia and beyond.