Liberia: 'Negotiation Over Confrontation'

-- Speaker Koffa calls for dialogue to resolve Capitol Hill impasse, but will his opponents give in?

Some key members of the inner circle of the Speaker of the House of Representatives had initially advised him not to negotiate with any member of the mutinous group of the Lower House seeking his removal, as doing so would lend legitimacy to their rebellious actions.

The Speaker is, however, not heeding any of such an advice, as he faces immense pressure from his adversaries who are bent on ensuring that his legitimacy as head of the 55th Legislature reeled in or extinguished.

Speaker Koffa has therefore thought to seek dialogue and negotiation as a way forward. He announced during an interaction with legislative reporters on Monday that he is initiating "negotiation" with his aggrieved colleagues to end the impasse.

"The House of Representatives is a family and, as family, in spite of any disagreement, there must be a negotiable way towards any action," the embattled Speaker said at his Capitol office.

He maintained that he sincerely believes in negotiation as opposed to confrontation, to peacefully resolve the current uproar at the House of Representatives.

"I agreed with the American Ambassador that negotiation is better than confrontation, therefore, we will be talking to our friends and brothers who have grievances. We will take our time to talk to them."

He added: "We are the first branch of government, we are a little embarrassed by what transpired last week. We want to assure the public that it will not happen again. We will do everything we can to go through whatever issues to make sure the confidence of the Liberian public is restored in this branch of government," the Speaker told the press.

Speaker Koffa said he acknowledged that disagreements will ensue among lawmakers, but noted the interest of the Liberian people, their constituents, is the highest responsibility and care.

"We are family, and we will disagree - and sometimes, we disagree loudly; sometimes we take notice of other actions, but at the end of the day, the Liberian people are our highest responsibility and care, we are forced to find a negotiable way."

Speaker Koffa, on behalf of the 73 Representatives, expressed regret over last Thursday's standoff and promised that in a few hours, the ship of the Legislature will resume course according to the expectations of the Liberian people.

Flanked by his supporters in the legislature, following his return from a series of international engagements in the United States and Italy, he told the press that the disagreement of some lawmakers is about attitudes and tactics and not principles.

The Speaker's statement comes hours after US Ambassador Mark Toner called on legislators to seek dialogue over confrontation.

Ambassador Toner admonished political leaders not to allow the hassle on Capitol Hill to escalate at the House of Representatives to lead to civil unrest.

Meanwhile, lawmakers close to the Speaker, including Representatives Emmanuel Dahn, Melvin Cole, Musa Bility and 24 others, have told the media that the Speaker would neither resign nor recuse himself, like past Speakers.

Koffa's supporters indicated that the aggrieved lawmakers will be compelled to attend session to follow the law in the removal of the Speaker, instead of past instances in which the Speaker recused himself or resigned. They maintained that if they failed to attend session, the Speaker under the law, will file for the rate of mandamus, which would compel the lawmakers to attend session or else the whole government will shut down, because the Speaker will not recuse or resign.

"The law is the law; the law will be tested. The Speaker will not recuse himself nor will he resign."

Anti-Koffa Bloc Remains Resolved

The anti Koffa group, who refers to themselves as the Majority Bloc, continues to stand firm in their efforts as the revolt enters its second week. A press conference held in Paynesville on Sunday saw 38 Anti-Koffa lawmakers reaffirming their commitment to oust the Speaker. In addition to the 38, four noted that they could not be present at the press conference but remain staunch members of the majority block.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairman of the bloc, Representative Samuel Kogar of Nimba County electoral District #5, emphasized their determination to proceed with the removal process. With the current number meeting quorum requirements, they expressed readiness to conduct legislative business and proceed with the Speaker's removal. The group has reiterated their decision not to participate in any session led by the Speaker.

"The number we have now constitutes a quorum, and this is a clear indication that they have the number to conduct the business of the Legislature come Tuesday, and subsequently have him removed as Speaker," Rep. Kogar said. "We will not sit in any session presided over by Koffa."