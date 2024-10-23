Liberia: Embracing the 'Magical Force' of Traditional Medicine

-- Chinese Doctor encourages Liberians to preserve and benefit from the Liberia's indigenous medicinal practices and local herbs

Ahead of World Traditional Medicine Day, Dr. Guo Jian, head of the 16th China Medical Team to Liberia, has urged Liberians and Africans to embrace traditional medicine, emphasizing its role in promoting long life and good health.

At an event marking the pre-celebration of World Traditional Medicines Day, Dr. Jian showcased Chinese traditional medicine and called on the youth to preserve and benefit from Liberia's indigenous medicinal practices and local herbs.

However, the event was organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia (CIUL), it brought together students, journalists, including other prominent individuals who show interest in the Chinese traditional medicines.

During his address, Dr. Jian highlighted the significance of traditional medicine, describing it as a precious legacy that has been handed down through generations. "Traditional medicine is a magical force that can heal various illnesses," he stated, pointing to the longevity of populations in regions like China and India, which he attributed to their reliance on traditional medical practices.

Dr. Jian referred to the establishment of World Traditional Medicine Day on October 22, a date chosen in 1991 during a conference in Beijing, China, attended by experts and health officials from over 40 countries. This annual observance seeks to raise awareness about the importance of traditional medicine globally.

He also drew attention to the critical role of traditional medicine in combating malaria, noting that prior to the widespread use of artemisinin, malaria claimed approximately one million lives annually, primarily among pregnant women and children under five in Africa. He emphasized that with the support of traditional medicine, it is believed that about 80% of the population could be safeguarded from such diseases.

However, Dr. Jian's remarks serve as a call to action for the community to recognize and utilize the healing potential of traditional medicine, encouraging a renewed appreciation for local healthcare practices.

Meanwhile, Professor Zhou Hongzhuan, Co-director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia, lauded Liberians who show interest in the traditional Chinese culture and medicines. Professor Hongzhuan encouraged the young people to take advantage of traditional Chinese medicine because of its health benefits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Herbal remedies and treatments such as acupuncture and homeopathy are widely used in traditional medicine systems. Most are readily available and easy to use. Because many are considered natural, they are perceived to be safe and healthier than pharmaceutical substances.

This day reminds us of the profound role that traditional medicine plays in the lives of millions across our continent. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 80% of people globally, particularly in developing regions, rely on traditional medicine for their primary healthcare needs.

For centuries, traditional and complementary medicine (T&CM) has been an integral resource for health in households and communities. One hundred seventy (170) countries reported on the use of traditional medicine, with acupuncture being the most common form of practice in 113 countries. Many developed countries have also begun recognizing and integrating traditional medicine into their healthcare systems.

According a WHO 2012 data, almost half the population in many industrialized countries now regularly uses some form of T&CM (United States, 42%; Australia, 48%; France, 49%; Canada, 70%); considerable use of some form of T&CM exists in many other countries, such as Chile (71%), Colombia (40%) and up to 80% in some African countries.

The Global Conference on Primary Health Care in Astana, Kazakhstan in October 2018 endorsed a new declaration emphasizing the critical role of primary health care around the world.