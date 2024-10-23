Liberia: Youth Dev. Agency Hosts All-Girls Empowerment Summit

-- Aims to tackle gender inequality

The Youth Development Agency, in partnership with Plan Liberia, hosted the All-Girls Empowerment Summit (AGES-2024) over the weekend to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child in Liberia.

The summit provided a crucial platform for young girls to share their experiences, voice their concerns, and develop strategies to address the many challenges impacting their education, leadership potential, and health.

AGES-2024 was organized to tackle persistent issues faced by girls in Liberia, particularly the lack of access to education, leadership opportunities, sexual and reproductive health rights, and protection from gender-based violence.

The summit highlighted the importance of addressing gender inequality and empowering girls to overcome the barriers they face.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Robert K. Gboluma, Jr., Executive Director of the Youth Development Agency, pointed to the significant obstacles girls in Liberia continue to face, especially in rural areas.

"Cultural norms, economic challenges, early marriages, and limited access to education continue to hinder girls' progress, particularly in rural regions. Despite the efforts of government and civil society, many girls remain trapped by these barriers," Gboluma said.

Under the theme, "Engaging and Empowering Girls for a Better Liberia", the summit brought together 60 girls between the ages of 12 and 22 from Cheerful Giver High School in Paynesville City.

Local community leaders, national youth advocates, and key stakeholders also participated.

The summit's focus was on addressing critical issues such as leadership, sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and economic empowerment.

The event featured panel discussions, workshops, and inspirational speeches from prominent young female leaders like Grace Korlalee of Girls for the Future and Krupo Davies of the Green Assistance Program.

These interactive sessions allowed the girls to engage directly with experts, share their personal stories, and develop solutions to the challenges they face.

Some of the key concerns raised during the summit included limited access to education, sexual and reproductive health services, and the widespread prevalence of gender-based violence.

In response, several initiatives were launched, including the creation of girls' empowerment clubs in schools and a dedicated chatroom for ongoing discussions.

The summit concluded with a strong commitment to continue advocating for the empowerment of girls through leadership development and policy changes at both the national and community levels.

AGES-2024 marked a significant step towards ensuring that Liberian girls' voices are heard and their potential realized. The Youth Development Agency vowed to follow through on the summit's recommendations to create lasting change for girls across Liberia.