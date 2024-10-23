Liberia: Cica Motors-Liberia Rebrands to Cfao Mobility-Liberia

Local automotive solutions provider CICA Motors Liberia is now CFAO Mobility Liberia Inc.

The change is part of a strategic endeavor to solidify the company's brand positioning as a multi-brand mobility solutions provider.

As a result, CFAO Mobility Liberia will streamline its operations to provide much-needed leverage for the firm to enhance its competitiveness as a mobility solutions provider while aligning with the Corporation for Africa & Overseas (CFAO Group) global branding standards.

CFAO Mobility Liberia managing director, Navin CHANDER says the firm will continue investing to expand its product portfolio across customer segments and providing world class after sales support and parts availability.

Mr Chander further stated "Beyond a simple name change, the transition from CICA Motors Liberia to CFAO Mobility Liberia represents a crucial step in our development, affirming our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction as pillars of our strategy. We are excited to share this development and are convinced that it solidifies our role as a trusted mobility partner in Liberia. This new identity as CFAO Mobility Liberia allows us to roll out relevant mobility solutions across our customer segments while optimizing our operations across all our divisions to ensure we deliver value for our customers".

The company says it will continue to invest heavily in capital and human capacity resources to develop its products and services portfolio.

"We aim to live to the true value of an end-to-end mobility solution provider powering the Liberia economy and empowering every Liberian by providing quality automotive solutions that are fit for purpose and deliver value," Chander said.

CFAO Mobility Liberia, a subsidiary of international business services firm Corporation for Africa & Overseas (CFAO Group) is the authorized distributor of Toyota, Yamaha, Mitsubishi & Hino trucks in Liberia.