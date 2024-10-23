Liberia: Mo Ali Distances Himself From Capitol Hill Impasse

-- Says he's not a financier of Speaker Koffa's Removal efforts

Mohammed Ali, the Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), has categorically denied allegations that he provided financial support for efforts aimed at removing House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

These claims emerged following comments made by Representative Marvin Cole during a recent episode of Spoon Talk on October 17, 2024, where Cole implicated Ali in a supposed plot to unseat the Speaker.

In a statement addressing the allegations, Ali emphasized the lack of clarity in Cole's accusations, stating, "Firstly, your accusation lacks clarity regarding whether the alleged money was personal or from the LWSC. If you are suggesting that the funds were personal, such a claim is baseless, as I have never possessed such an amount in my lifetime."

He further clarified, "If, on the other hand, you are implying that the money came from LWSC, then it is clear that you have no knowledge of the rigorous financial processes and controls in place at LWSC, making such misuse impossible."

It can be recalled that on Thursday, October 12, 2024, a shocking video circulated on social media suggested that 47 members of Liberia's House of Representatives have each received a bribe of $15,000 to support the removal of Speaker Fonati Koffa of the 55th National Legislature.

The video ignited speculation initially alleging that the fight to remove the Speaker was sponsored by Vice President Jeremiah Kung and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah as the sole sponsors of the endeavor. But Hon. Marvin Cole contended that the LWSC managing director was one of those who provided financial support for efforts to remove Speaker Fonati Koffa.

However, Ali also expressed disbelief over the motivations behind the allegations, questioning, "Even hypothetically assuming I had access to the alleged amount, why would I choose to invest it in a process that offers no personal or familial benefit? I fail to see how the removal of Speaker Koffa would serve my personal interests; much less justify such an unnecessary expenditure."

The LWSC Managing Director highlighted the responsibilities of legislators, asserting, "As a legislator, you have a duty to act with integrity and responsibility, not only to yourself but also to the people you serve and the nation as a whole. Making serious allegations of this nature requires substantial evidence to support your claims."

In a direct challenge to Representative Cole, Ali stated, "It is imperative that lawmakers refrain from making reckless accusations. I publicly urge you to conduct yourself truthfully and professionally in your words and actions."

He added, "Baseless accusations, such as the one you have made, undermine public trust in the legislature and do not serve the interests of the Liberian people."

At the same time, the management of LWSC has taken keen note of a Press Statement issued by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) dated October 21, 2024, indicating that the LACC has been "made aware of sources of funding in the total amount of US$750,000.00 (Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) which was allegedly made available to the Lawmakers through the accounts of the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) respectively."

The Management considers the allegation as grave and, as such, realizing its magnitude and potential impact on the reputation and operations of the Corporation, we respectfully request the LACC to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To uphold the integrity of the Corporation and further demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability, we herewith provide bank statements of various accounts of the Corporation for review by the LACC. We also wish to grant full access to the LACC in relation to all bank accounts of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation for review. The management also sent similar communication to His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai as well.

The Management reiterates its ignorance of the allegation and thereby remains hopeful of a prompt and impartial investigation by the LACC which outcome will ultimately exonerate the LWSC.

"We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to your swift investigation of the matter," a communication, quoting Mr. T. Wilson Gaye, Acting Managing Director of the LWSC, said.