Nigeria: Tinubu Scraps Ministries of Niger Delta, Sports

Abuja — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting announced the scrapping of the Ministries of Niger Delta Development and Sports.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via his X, initially known as Twitter.

The presidential aide said, "President Tinubu and Federal Executive Council scrap Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of sports development. There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission, and North East Development Commission.

"The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports.

"The FEC also approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

The decisions were taken today at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council in Abuja.