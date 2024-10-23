Liberia: Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Flights to Monrovia

Monrovia — Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, is set to resume passenger services to Liberia's capital, Monrovia, starting November 30, 2024. The airline will offer three weekly flights, restoring a vital air link that promises to enhance connectivity in West Africa and support Liberia's socio-economic development.

The resumption of services underscores Ethiopian Airlines' continued expansion across the African continent, where it plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. The renewed flights are expected to boost Liberia's integration into the global economy, offering travelers seamless connections to the airline's vast international network.

Flight ET933 will depart from Addis Ababa every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:30 AM, arriving in Monrovia at 01:50 PM. The return flight, ET932, will leave Monrovia every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 10:20 AM, arriving in Addis Ababa at 08:40 PM. Ethiopian Airlines will use its ultra-modern fleet for the route, providing passengers with exceptional service and comfort.

"We are excited to resume flights to Monrovia, a testament to our commitment to connecting African communities and promoting economic growth in West Africa," said Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. "Our modern fleet and exceptional service aim to exceed customer expectations while fostering trade and tourism in the region."

Monrovia, renowned for its vibrant culture, historical landmarks, and natural beauty, will once again be easily accessible to international travelers. Ethiopian Airlines' reintroduction of services provides an opportunity for global visitors to explore Liberia's pristine beaches, rainforests, and cultural heritage, further positioning the nation as a tourism hub in the region.

Ethiopian Airlines' return to Monrovia is expected to be a catalyst for economic growth, boosting tourism, trade, and connectivity in Liberia and beyond.