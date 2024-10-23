Nigeria: Police Bust Nigerian Prostitution Ring in Cyprus

23 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Authorities are in the process of dismantling a Nigerian prostitution ring in Limassol, following the arrest of three women, in collaboration with the anti-trafficking unit, according to reports on Wednesday.

The case came to light last year when a woman filed a complaint, initially claiming she was a victim of theft.

However, during questioning, police grew suspicious that she was, in fact, a victim of sex trafficking. Further investigation confirmed this, and the woman was subsequently relocated to a safe house, police spokesman Christos Andreou stated.

The investigation was prolonged due to the victim's limited information about her traffickers, Andreou explained.

Through coordinated police efforts, a 44-year-old woman was arrested on October 9, suspected of involvement in the trafficking operation.

Another woman was apprehended on October 18, followed by the arrest of a third woman, aged 33, on Tuesday.

Authorities are still searching for two men believed to be connected to the case.

Andreou added that police have gathered significant evidence and expect the case to be brought to court in the coming days.

