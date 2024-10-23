Nigeria: Ministry of Regional Development Takes Over NDDC, NEDC, SEDC, Others

23 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu, during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, announced the establishment of the Ministry of Regional Development, which will now oversee key regional development commissions, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), South East Development Commission (SEDC), and other similar bodies across the country.

Additionally, the President directed that the Sports Commission will henceforth be responsible for all sports activities and programs, a role previously handled by the Ministry of Sports Development.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while briefing State House correspondents at the conclusion of the FEC meeting held at the Council Chamber in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Idris also announced that, following the dissolution of the Ministry of Tourism, its functions have been integrated into the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

