Nigeria: FG Scraps Ministry of Sports Development, National Sports Commission Reinstated

23 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

This decision was made at Wednesday's Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu's administration has scrapped the Ministry of Sports Development and reinstated the National Sports Commission.

This decision was made at Wednesday's Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

The National Sports Commission, previously dissolved by the Muhammadu Buhari government in 2015, will now oversee sports development in Nigeria. Established in 1971,

The Commission has a rich history, dating back to 1910 with the creation of the Empire Day competition.

The reinstatement of the National Sports Commission is expected to bring about changes in Nigeria's sports management and development.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.