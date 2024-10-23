Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Factionalism Escalates With Plot to Replace VP Chiwenga With Female Candidate

POLITICAL gamesmanship has reached fever pitch within the ruling Zanu PF where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is plotting to dump his ambitious deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and replace him with a female candidate.

The impending preemptive move is reportedly aimed at diluting Chiwenga's influence amid reports the former army general is behind machinations to thwart Mnangagwa's bid for a third presidential term. Chiwenga is rumoured to harbour ambitions to succeed his principal.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that temperatures were high during Tuesday's Zanu PF Politburo meeting held at the party's headquarters in Harare, where Mnangagwa and Chiwenga's body language spoke volumes of the existing undercurrents and counter-plots.

As he concluded his address setting the tone for the Zanu PF Annual People's Conference set for Bulawayo this week, Mnangagwa, in an apparent reference to Chiwenga, warned against elements who fancied themselves more equal than others.

"Let me reiterate that constitutionalism, discipline, unity, patriotism, loyalty as well as hard, honest work remain indispensable values of our party, Zanu PF, which must never be tampered with...

"We must abandon silo mentalism, Zanu PF is a party for everybody, we are all equal in Zanu PF," Mnangagwa said.

Sources say in a bid to ensure his power retention scheme sails through, Mnangagwa's revived 'Lacoste' faction has chosen Senate President, Mabel Chinomona to take over Chiwenga's post.

Chinomona (66) previously served as deputy speaker of the National Assembly from 2013 to 2018, and as Member of Parliament for Mutoko North until she was elected senate president in 2018. She has also served as secretary of the Zanu PF Women's League since 2017.

The Zanu PF Women's League, citing the need for a woman in the presidium, will be used to put forward Chinomona's name for VP ahead of Zanu PF chairman, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, sources told this publication.

Social media was Tuesday awash with images and videos purportedly from a company printing T-shirts inscribed "Cde Mabel Chinomona for Vice President" at the front and "Chimhamha, Mudzimai Pachinhu" at the rear to be used to push the agenda.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ZANU PF Information Director Farai Marapira described the videos as "malicious".

He wrote, "Central Committee members streaming in to interface as we head into day two of Conference. None are bothered by malicious videos of, "t-shirts" implying jostling for positions. We all here know this is a conference not a congress. Detractors cannot, will not and are unable to split nor divert the path set by President @edmnangagwa. Importation of agendas has failed dismally again."

Central Committee members streaming in to interface as we head into day two of Conference. None are bothered by malicious videos of, "t-shirts" implying jostling for positions. We all here know this is a conference not a congress. Detractors cannot, will not and are unable to... pic.twitter.com/hUR3OqS7lt-- Farai Muroiwa Marapira (@marapira_farai) October 23, 2024

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chiwenga's faction is reportedly not taking the challenge lightly after enlisting a group of veterans who fought under the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) military wing, Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA), women and youth associations affiliated to Zanu PF, who recently declared their allegiance to him and ridiculed plans for Mnangagwa to stay on until 2030.

The grouping calling itself the 'General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association', insists the former military commander is Mnangagwa's obvious successor in 2028.

Plots to have Mnangagwa stay on beyond 2028 when he completes his constitutionally mandated two terms, have been particularly elaborate in Masvingo, where the 'ED 2030' slogan was first publicly chanted. The sloganeering is now commonly used during Zanu PF meetings across all provinces.