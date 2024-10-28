Zimbabwe: Just in - Mnangagwa Shoots Down Push for Third Presidential Term Despite Zanu-PF Passing Resolution to Extend Incumbency Beyond 2028

THE ongoing Zanu PF Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo has passed a resolution to perpetuate President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond 2028 when his constitutionally permissible two terms come to an end.

However, the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader has declined the offer to remain at the helm of the party and State beyond the two-term cap.

The party's secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa made the announcement during a tense indaba this Saturday.

"I will read the resolution which all provinces passed and which was also supported by all thematic committees which sat yesterday and today...

"...this resolution appears in all the thematic committees and this is the resolution: that the President and first secretary of Zanu PF, His Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and first secretary of Zanu PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030," said Chinamasa amid wild jubilation from the crowd.

"That the party and government set in motion the necessary amendments to the national Constitution so as to give effect to these resolutions," said Chinamasa.

Chinamasa, however, emphasised that the octogenarian leader had turned down the prospects of violating the 2013 Constitution he helped author.

"His Excellency is saying l am a constitutionalist, and l have no intention of serving beyond 2028.

"This may come as sad news to you, but please don't stone the message. Where we stand, distinguished guests, of all resolutions, there is one resolution which cannot be implemented without the express consent and agreement of His Excellency, President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa," explained Chinamasa.

"On Monday, when he told me this, he said feel free to tell them you consulted me, which is what l am conveying to you this afternoon.

"So, we have our resolution, but we must understand coming from here, that it will not go anywhere because His Excellency is emphatic that when 2028 comes, he will not serve beyond that date.

"He is very emphatic that he had a hand in drafting and crafting of this Constitution and cannot be seen nationally and globally violating what he put in place," said Chinamasa.

The latest development can be interpreted as victory for ambitious Vice President Constatino Chiwenga, whose faction was in recent months resisting the "2030 Mnangagwa Will Still Be in Office" slogan.