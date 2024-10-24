Nigeria: Shehu Dikko Emerges NSC Boss As Govt Scraps Ministry of Sports Development

23 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

This decision was made at Wednesday's Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja

In a major overhaul of the country's sports administration, President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Ministry of Sports Development and reinstated the National Sports Commission (NSC).

President Tinubu also swiftly appointed Shehu Dikko, a seasoned sports administrator, as Chairperson of the Commission.

This move aims to revitalise Nigeria's sports economy and improve performance in international competitions.

Mr Dikko previously contested for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation in 2022 but stepped down for Ibrahim Gusau.

The new National Sports Commission boss was also formerly the League Management Company Chairperson.

He was appointed on 26 December 2014 and reappointed Chairman on 4 April 2019.

The National Sports Commission, initially dissolved in 2015 by the Muhammadu Buhari government, has a rich history dating back to 1910 with the Empire Day competition.

Its reinstatement is expected to bring significant changes to Nigeria's sports management and development.

As part of the restructuring, John Enoh, former Minister of Sports Development, has been redeployed as Minister of State for Trade and Investment.

The changes take immediate effect, marking a new era in Nigeria's sports sector.Other changes

In the major shakeup, President Tinubu relieved five ministers of their appointments and reassigned 10 others.

The president also appointed seven new ministers.

Among these is the Ministry of Niger Delta, replaced with the Ministry of Regional Development, which will oversee regional development commissions.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture have been merged to form the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

