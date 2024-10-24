Nigeria: Tinubu Sacks Five Ministers, Reassigns Ten, Appoints Seven New Ones

One of the newly appointed ministers is the wife of the late Biafra leader, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

President Bola Tinubu has sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones. The president also reassigned ten ministers to new positions, his office said.

The five sacked ministers are Uju-Ken Ohanenye, the former minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John, the former minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, the minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, minister of state, Housing and Urban Development, and Jamila Ibrahim, minister of Youth Development.

The newly appointed ministers, who would still have to be confirmed by the Senate, are Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Idi Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Suwaiba Ahmad.

The presidency said the dismissal and appointments are part of "eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration's capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians."

Read the full statement from the president's office below.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has approved the immediate implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the Administration's capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

The eight actions approved by Mr. President include:

1. The renaming of the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development to Ministry of Regional Development to oversee the activities of all the Regional Development Commissions. The Regional Development Commissions to be under the supervision of the new Ministry are; the Niger Delta Development Commission, the South East Development Commission, the North East Development and the North West Development Commission.

2. The immediate winding up of the Ministry of Sports Development and the transfer of its functions to the National Sports Commission in order to develop a vibrant sports economy;

3. The merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal Ministry of Arts and Culture to become Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy;

4. The re-assignment of ten (10) ministers to new ministerial portfolios;

5. The discharge of five (5) Ministers.

6. The nomination of seven (7) new ministers for onward transmission to Senate for confirmation;

7. The appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission;

8. The appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation

RESTRUCTURING OF MINISTRIES AND MINISTERIAL PORTFOLIOS

LIST OF MINISTERS REASSIGNED TO NEW PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Name of MinisterCurrent Designation of MinisterNew Designation of Minister

Hon Dr. Yusuf Tanko SununuMinister of State, EducationMinister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa

Minister State, HealthMinister of Education

Barr. Bello Muhammad GoronyoMinister of State, Water Resources and SanitationMinister of State Works

Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha MomohMinister of Niger Delta DevelopmentMinister of Regional Development

Uba Maigari AhmaduMinister of State Steel DevelopmentMinister of State Regional Development

Dr. Doris Uzoka-AniteMinister of Industry, Trade and InvestmentMinister of State Finance

Sen. John Owan EnohMinister of Sports DevelopmentMinister of State Trade and Investment [Industry]

Imaan Sulaiman-IbrahimMinister of State, Police AffairsMinister of Women Affairs

Ayodele OlawandeMinister of State for Youth DevelopmentMinister for Youth Development

Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle AdeboyeMinister of State, EnvironmentMinister of State, Health

MINISTERS TO BE DISCHARGED ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Name of MinisterDesignation of Minister

Barr. Uju-Ken OhanenyeMinister of Women Affairs

Lola Ade-JohnMinister of Tourism

Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OONMinister of Education

Abdullahi Muhammad GwarzoMinister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Jamila Bio IbrahimMinister of Youth Development

LIST OF NEW MINISTERS APPOINTED AND PORTFOLIOS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Name of MinisterDesignation of MinisterMinistry

Dr Nentawe YilwatdaMinister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty ReductionMinistry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Muhammadu Maigari DingyadiMinister of Labour & EmploymentFederal Ministry of Labour & Employment

Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-OjukwuMinister of State Foreign AffairsMinistry of Foreign Affairs

Dr Jumoke OduwoleMinister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment)Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment

Idi Mukhtar MaihaMinistry of Livestock DevelopmentFederal Ministry of Livestock Development

Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi AtaMinister of State, Housing and Urban DevelopmentFederal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhDMinister of State EducationFederal Ministry of Education

The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours. He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation. He added that all appointees must understand the administration's eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government's priorities.

The Presidency

Federal Republic of Nigeria

October 2024