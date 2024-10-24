Nigerians Beware, Mobile Money Operator Palmpay Is Not Giving Away N500,000

24 October 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Semilore Adelola

Nigerians beware, mobile money operator PalmPay is not giving away N500,000

IN SHORT: There is no N500,000 (about US$300) giveaway from Nigeria's popular mobile bank PalmPay. Ignore Facebook posts claiming otherwise.

Several posts on Facebook encourage users to apply for what they call the "PalmPay 500k Giveaway".

PalmPay is a mobile money operator in Nigeria.

The posts feature an application link for the supposed giveaway.

Other posts promoting the giveaway can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But can they be trusted? We checked.

PalmPay debunks claim

Some of the posts claim to be advertising a "giveaway", but the accompanying graphic refers to a "PalmPay N500k business loan". These contradictions should raise eyebrows.

The link in the posts took us to a blog post about "U.S. Visa Sponsorship Opportunities". We found it suspicious that it didn't take users to the official PalmPay website. This was another indication that the promotion didn't exist.

PalmPay usually posts promotions on its social media pages. We scoured its accounts, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), and found no such promotion.

Africa Check contacted PalmPay via their Instagram account and asked if they were giving away N500,000.

"PalmPay is not running any official giveaway of 500,000 Naira. We recommend being cautious of fraudulent schemes or unauthorised promotions," the company said.

Scammers often use loan and grant offers to drive traffic to unrelated sites, and sometimes to trick users into sharing their personal information.

To protect yourself, read our guide on how to spot scams on Facebook.

The same claim can be found here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.