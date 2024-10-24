Nigeria: Bobrisky Ill, Rushed to Hospital

Bobrisky Hospitalised After Falling Ill in Police Custody

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris, widely known as Bobrisky, has reportedly fallen ill while being held at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos. Following a night in police custody, he was transported to Falomo Police Hospital for medical care.

Sources indicate that Bobrisky was transferred from the FCID to the hospital for treatment after expressing discomfort. "He complained of breast pain and was taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo around 2:00 p.m. in an ambulance with the plate number LND 339L. He was dressed in a black gown, covered his face with a shawl, and lay down in the ambulance," the source revealed.

Bobrisky was apprehended on Monday night by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border in Lagos while allegedly attempting to leave the country.

There are indications that he may remain in custody as investigators investigate the details surrounding his arrest. The FCID is expected to seek a remand order to extend his detention.

A statement from the FCID regarding Bobrisky's condition is anticipated later today.

NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo confirmed the arrest, labelling Bobrisky as "a person of interest" and noted that the interception at the Seme border was part of efforts to secure Nigeria's borders.