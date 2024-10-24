Nigeria: Tenants Protest Forceful Eviction From Yauri Flats Estate By Sokoto Govt

24 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Musa Ubandawaki

Hundreds of tenants occupying Boys Quarters (BQ) at Yauri Flats Estate in Sokoto metropolis staged a peaceful demonstration to protest their forceful eviction by the state government.

The tenants, representing various ethnic groups, gathered at the NUJ Secretariat, holding placards with messages like "Justice for Tenants of Yauri Flats BQs," demanding fair treatment.

The Sokoto State Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Housing, had issued a 24-hour quit notice, threatening legal action if they failed to vacate the estate.

The aggrieved tenants, many of whom are students and petty traders who have lived in the area for decades, expressed their concern over the sudden eviction and the lack of alternative housing.

Alhaji Dauda Aliyu Na Baguda, the group's leader, appealed to the government to reconsider their decision, emphasizing that most of the tenants have no other place to go and were born and raised in the quarters. He criticized the short notice, citing that Nigerian tenancy laws require a reasonable timeframe for vacating premises.

"We were loyal supporters of the ruling party and participated actively during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. It's disheartening to be treated this way," Na Baguda said.

The tenants occupy over 180 rooms in the estate, with 5-6 people per room. The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey, and Urban Planning, Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dantsoho, explained that the government plans to demolish the quarters to convert the area into an open space for the benefit of the larger community.

