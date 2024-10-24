Southern Africa: SADC Releases 'Sober' Statement Calling for Calm in Mozambique Ahead of Announcement of Results, a Day After Bloc's Chair Mnangagwa Congratulates Ruling Party

24 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

REGIONAL body SADC has released a statement calling for calm in Mozambique ahead of the official announcement of results, a day after its chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa prematurely congratulated ruling party FRELIMO for winning at the country's polls held last week.

Mnangagwa told Zanu PF Politburo members that the party was ready to work with FRELIMO presidential candidate Daniel Chapo whom he declared President in his speech at the ruling party's meeting.

"I wish to congratulate our sister revolutionary party, FRELIMO and its president-elect, His Excellency, Cde Daniel Chapo, and the people of Mozambique on the resounding victory during the recently held elections. Congratulations FRELIMO," said Mnangagwa.

With accusations of rigging dominating the elections, supporters of FRELIMO and those of independent candidate Venancio Mondlane have been engaged in running battles across Maputo.

Mozambique Electoral Commission (CNE), the country's electoral body has so far announced inconclusive results.

Results are expected on Friday.

SADC Organ on Politics chairperson Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania said she was aware that the CNE was finalising results.

"SADC is aware that the Electoral Management Bodies and other relevant institutions are finalising the election results expected to be released in due course," said Hassan.

"It is this spirit that SADC urges all stakeholders to uphold in the period before and after the official announcement of the election results.

"As such, we call upon all stakeholders to ensure that peace and stability in Mozambique continue to prevail."

The European Union (EU), former President Armando Guebuza, the United Nations (UN) and America have all condemned the handling of Mozambique's post-election period by state security agents, following the killing of a lawyer and shooting of citizens.

"Evidence has been found of irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level", read the EU observer mission statement released on Tuesday.

Mozambique, like Zimbabwe, has been governed by one party since independence, having gained self-rule from Portugal in 1975.

With President Felipe Nyusi stepping down after his two terms, the recent election was regarded as one with a higher chance for an opposition or independent candidate to win.

