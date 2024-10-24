Liberia: 'Our Nation Fate Is At Stake'

The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) has expressed deep concern over allegations of bribery related to the removal of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

A normal plenary session scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2024, was suspended as a political storm engulfed Liberia's House of Representatives whe47 out of 73 lawmakers signed a resolution seeking the Speaker's removal.

However, the lawmakers, including members from Speaker Koffa's own political party--the immediate former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)--are accused of signing the resolution under the inducement of a US$25,000 bribe each. Reportedly, US$15,000 of this amount was offered upfront, with the remaining US$10,000 to be paid after the process. Allegations suggest the funds were provided by the office of Liberia's Vice President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, through Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who is also an executive of the CDC.

Deputy Speaker Fallah has vehemently denied any involvement in a scheme to remove Speaker Koffa, dismissing the claims as "false and misleading." However, the Office of the Vice President has not commented on the matter. These allegations and denials have drawn the immediate attention of the CSO Council, prompting the Council to release a statement condemning the fracas at the House. In a statement issued Friday, October 18, 2024, under the signature of its Chairperson, Madam Loretta Pope-Kai, NCSCL described the allegations as worrisome and shameful.

With the Legislature being the first of three branches of the Liberian government, the Council emphasized that the fate of the nation is at stake, as these bribery allegations--considered to have elements of truth--undermine the gains made over the years in the nation's democracy.

The CSO Council, the umbrella organization for all civil society groups in the country, stated that these allegations not only undermine democracy but also erode public trust in officials entrusted with the daily governance of the people. Imagine, why CSOs are fully supporting government in advancing democratic gains, we see our statesmen creating chaos and straining the hard-earned peace we have sacrificed so much for. What can we tell the younger generations then?

To this end, the Council condemned the conduct of lawmakers who were captured on various social media platforms hurling invectives at each other, noting that such behavior is not a measure of our national identity that our public officials, especially high-profile figures like lawmakers can exhibit. Such claims, coupled with the public spectacle of lawmakers hurling insults at each other, NCSCL noted does not only threaten the stability of institutions but also erode public trust in the governance process - a reputation it (NCSCL) fears for the national hegemony and pride.

"The National Civil Society Council strongly condemns any action that undermines our democracy, such as the ongoing allegations on Capitol Hill that some lawmakers are being bribed to remove the Speaker. As CSOs, we are doing our part, we believe in Liberia, and we now call on the government and all branches to act responsibly," said the Council.

"Let it be clear that the Council is not opposed to the lawful removal of the Speaker or any public official; our concern is specifically focused on the allegations and the ways and manner such activities are conducted outside democratic tenets, when such allegations appear to have some basis in truth, as they are being made by the lawmakers themselves. This is detrimental to our democracy and puts our state at risk."

"We seek a nation that we all have shared pride and vision, working together hand in hand for the betterment of Liberia, where Liberty thrive on democratic tenets not on shameful attitudes especially from those we uphold in highest esteemed."

NCSCL urgently calls on all branches of government to take immediate action to uphold the principles of democracy and mutual respect, which are the cornerstones of our national pride. As a nation built on the resilience of its citizens, it is essential that the executive, legislative, and all public institutions demonstrate accountability to the people who have entrusted them with the authority to lead.

The CSO Council pointed out that the future of Liberia depends on the collective effort of all citizens and leaders to uphold democratic principles and prioritize the common good.

The NCSCL urges the government to put the interests of the nation above individual ambitions and to act in a manner that reflects the dignity and responsibilities of public office.

"These are the pathways for the future: there must be commitment to democratic values. We call on all leaders to recommit to democratic principles and the rule of law. Actions that promote transparency, integrity, and public accountability must be prioritized. There must be respectful dialogue. It is time to reconcile differences through respectful dialogue. We appeal for more inclusive discussions led by the Senate, involving traditional, religious, and political institutions, to foster national unity and peace."

The Council stressed the need for immediate action to address the current allegations. This, the Council maintains that the government must address the current allegations with urgency, ensuring a fair and thorough investigation. The outcome must be shared with the public to maintain trust and demonstrate the government's commitment to justice.

"Furthermore, we must Strengthening Institutional Integrity. We demand policies that reinforce the independence and integrity of public institutions. It is crucial to restore public confidence in the legislature, a role we hope that executive, and the judiciary will help to pave. Rebuilding trust and public confidence is essential: We must work together to rebuild the trust between the government and its citizens. This requires consistent actions that reflect the values and resilience of our people, rather than short-term political gains."

"As civil society organizations, we are committed to playing our part in safeguarding Liberia's democracy and advocating for the welfare of the people. We believe in Liberia, and we invite all branches of government to fulfill their obligations to serve the nation effectively and with honor."

"In these challenging times, we remind our leaders that the people of Liberia expect and deserve better. Let common sense prevail, let dialogue lead the way, and let the voices of the people guide the decisions that shape our country's future. Together, we can overcome the current challenges and emerge stronger as a unified nation."