Liberia: Ethiopian Airlines Reopens Routes to Monrovia

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest carrier in Africa, is excited to announce the resumption of its passenger services to Monrovia, Liberia, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening connections across the African continent.

Starting on November 30, 2024, the airline will offer three weekly flights to Liberia's capital, restoring a critical air link that will enhance connectivity in West Africa and contribute to the region's economic development.

This service resumption is a testament to Ethiopian Airlines' continued expansion within Africa, where it has long been a driving force in facilitating trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

By reintroducing flights to Monrovia, Ethiopian Airlines aims to support Liberia's socio-economic growth while providing travelers with seamless connections to the rest of the world through the airline's extensive global network.

Flight ET933 is scheduled to depart from Addis Ababa every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:30 AM, arriving in Monrovia at 01:50 PM. Conversely, flight ET932 will leave Monrovia every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 10:20 AM, with an arrival time in Addis Ababa at 08:40 PM.

The schedule is designed to accommodate both business and leisure travelers, ensuring a smooth connection to the airline's extensive global network. Ethiopian will deploy its ultra-modern aircraft on the route.

"Our resumption of flights to Monrovia underscores our dedication to bridging communities and fostering economic growth in West Africa," said Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

"With our modern fleet, we are committed to providing exceptional service, promoting tourism, and boosting trade throughout the region. We are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by offering unparalleled services and exploring the rich tapestry of landscapes and cultures across continents."

Liberia, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and natural beauty, will once again be easily accessible to travelers from across the globe.

Travelers will have the opportunity to explore Liberia's unique attractions, including its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and historical landmarks. Ethiopian Airlines looks forward to contributing to Liberia's growth and development through this renewed air service.

About Ethiopian

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is one of the fastest-growing airlines brand globally and the continent's largest airline brand. In its seventy-eight years of successful operations, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian's fleet category consists of ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian is also pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways.

Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan Vision 2035 that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Ethiopian has been champion in various coveted awards including Skytrax's 'Best Airline in Africa Award' for seven consecutive years among others.

The airline has been a Star Alliance member since 2011 and has been registering more than threefold growth in the past 10 years.