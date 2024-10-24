Nigeria: Investing in Monetizable Skills'll Help GDP, Expert Advises FG

The President Bola Tinubu-led government and other African leaders have been urged to emulate China by massively investing in employable and monetizable skills in youths to increase the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Giving this advise during the Scholars International Institute of Technology, SIIT, training initiative aimed at equipping millions across Africa with essential technical skills, founder of the SIIT, Leke Oyetoke, stated: "To increase the nation's Gross Domestic Product, it is expedient that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration and other African leaders emulate China by taking advantage of Africa's growing youth population. It necessitates skills that enable employment and entrepreneurship.

"Our goal is to assist leaders in bridging the skills gap in Africa, providing individuals with self-employed and monetizable skills to succeed in the modern economy.

"Digital literacy and entrepreneurial training are in-demand skills that will enable individuals to generate income through freelancing, startups, or remote work opportunities. By investing in these monetizable skills, Africa can harness its talent pool, reduce unemployment, and fuel economic growth."