Burkina Faso: Violence Spreads - Hundreds Killed in an Armed Attack in the Village of Manni

Ouagadougou — For some time now, Burkina Faso has been confronted with several violence attacks by armed groups. In recent months the situation seems to be out of control.

According to what was reported to Fides last October 6, the village of Manni, in the province of Gnagna in the eastern region of the country, suffered a serious attack.

"More than 150 people lost their lives in the attack in Manni, including many Christians - reports the local source who requests anonymity for security reasons. Before the attack, the village's mobile networks was interrupted to prevent any communication. The terrorists first hit the local market where many inhabitants had gathered after mass. Then they went into the houses and shops to kill those who had taken refuge there, and set fire on them, burning the victims alive. The next day they returned, setting fire on cars, shooting at medical personnels and other individuals. Many of the victims came from surrounding villages, which had already been driven out by the terrorists and had come to seek refuge in Manni."

"Deep sorrow and sincere compassion to all the bereaved families", was expressed by the bishop of the diocese of Fada N'Gourma, Pierre Claver Malgo, who described the attack as 'barbaric'. "Unfortunately - the source points out - these attacks are increasing the number of internally displaced people in the country."

More recently, in the month of August, terrorist attacks were recorded in Burkina Faso in the province of Nayala, in the village of Nimina, Mogwentenga and Gnipiru, until the end of August when the country experienced the worst massacre in its history in Barsalogho which, according to reports, caused at least 400 deaths.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been under siege by terrorist groups, resulting in a constant state of insecurity and fear. Since interim President Ibrahim Traoré came to power on September 30, 2022, there have been at least six failed coup attempts against him, the last one in chronological order dates back to the end of August 2024.