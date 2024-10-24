Liberia: Govt Seeks Support for National Solid Waste Management Policy

-- Sets ambitious goals

The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has reached out to Civil Society Organizations and the donor communication service to announce the publication of the long-awaited National Solid Waste Management Policy (NSWMP) and request their support for its implementation. The new policy encourages active participation from private service providers in the solid waste management sector, with the EPA promising adherence to its guiding principles in sanitation service delivery.

The NSWMP represents a significant achievement under the Unity Party's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and was validated on October 17, 2024, at the EPA headquarters in Sinkor. This policy signals the government's commitment to tackling the longstanding waste management challenges facing the country.

History of NSWMP Development

The journey towards developing the NSWMP began in 2009 when the Government of Liberia adopted the Lift Liberia Poverty Reduction Strategy (PRS) as part of its development framework from 2008-2011. Strategic objective 3 of the PRS aimed to ensure the sustainability of 90 percent of the country's water and sanitation facilities. However, the call for a national solid waste policy was not fulfilled, and a revised timeline for its completion in June 2009 was missed due to other government priorities.

To address this gap, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with support from UNICEF, UNDP, and various development partners, facilitated the Monrovia City Corporation in reviewing a draft policy. This review accounted for emerging developments in waste management since 2009 and sought alignment with Liberia's Agenda for Transformation (AfT), the medium-term economic growth strategy from 2012-2017, which focused on safe water supply, sanitation, and improved hygiene practices. Although a revised Solid Waste Management Policy was drafted, it was not finalized after the Unity Party lost the 2017 elections.

The subsequent Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) government expressed interest in validating a National Solid Waste Policy under its Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). Budget constraints, however, delayed its completion until 2023, when the CDC was voted out.

With the return of the Unity Party to power, sanitation and hygiene became central priorities under the new ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. The Monrovia and Paynesville Corporations collaborated with stakeholders to expand the draft solid waste management policy, renaming it the National Waste Management Policy of Liberia.

To ensure effective implementation of the sanitation component of the AAID, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MOFDP) asked the EPA as the National Designated Authority to expedite the policy's finalization. The EPA convened a technical working group comprising all sectors engaged in sanitation work. Their discussions led to the prioritization of completing the Solid Waste Management Policy as a quick intervention, with plans to address the broader National Waste Management Policy later.

On October 17, 2024, the National Solid Waste Management Policy was validated with active participation from various stakeholders.

The Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, stated that the policy was developed in response to the critical issue of indiscriminate waste disposal in urban areas. He highlighted that, while local governments are responsible for waste management, the complex nature of this task demands proper planning, organization, and collaboration among waste generators, communities, service providers, and municipal authorities.

Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo emphasized that achieving the status of a middle-income country, as envisioned in the ARREST Agenda, necessitates policies that promote a healthy environment for all citizens. The National Waste Management Policy (NWMP) aligns with sustainable development goals that enhance human security and reinforces the government's dedication to improving sanitation and hygiene practices.

According to the World Bank, Liberia generates approximately 1.5 million kilograms of solid waste daily, with a waste generation rate of 0.44 kg per capita per day. Alarmingly, about 84.4% of this waste is inadequately managed, placing Liberia among the countries with the worst solid waste management practices in Sub-Saharan Africa. A study by Paco revealed that 64% of solid waste is illegally dumped in non-designated areas, contributing to poor storm water drainage and flooding in urban centers. Additionally, improper waste disposal is the fifth-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

The waste management sector currently faces significant underfunding, with local governments heavily reliant on central government transfers to sustain their operations. Insufficient funding for waste management systems and flood infrastructure hinders their effectiveness, creating risks for initial investments in new facilities.

Addressing waste and environmental sanitation is crucial for human development, impacting health, environmental protection, tourism, and economic productivity. As Liberia strives to achieve middle-income status, increasing population and wealth will generate more waste, underscoring the need for urgent, clear national policies supported by sustainable financing.

To foster meaningful progress, changing negative behaviors and attitudes towards environmental sanitation is critical. Effective policy implementation will require substantial.

Institutional Mandates for Effective Solid Waste Management

Effective solid waste management relies on a clear distribution of responsibilities, authority, and funding among national, provincial, and local governments. In metropolitan areas, where solid waste management tasks span multiple local government units, inter-municipal cooperation is essential to address the associated challenges.

National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Commission (NWASHC)

The National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Commission of Liberia is tasked with promoting and regulating the development and management of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services throughout the country. Its key responsibilities include:

Developing and promoting a national agenda for improving WASH services for the health and development of the Liberian people.

Overseeing the implementation of the Act that established the NWASHC and the Water Supply and Sanitation Policy.

Building the capacity of local communities to prioritize sanitation and hygiene for sustainable livelihoods. The NWASHC is also responsible for issuing Water Supply Sanitation (WSS) services and licensing stakeholders to promote public-private partnerships.

Engaging with domestic and foreign investors to encourage investment in the WASH sector.

Providing standards, guidelines, and recommendations to municipal and local authorities regarding waste disposal and hazardous substances that affect water quality.

Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)

The MIA is responsible for mobilizing municipal and local government entities to participate in national development. It provides technical and planning support for urban and rural municipal services, facilitating governance relations between local governments and communities through the adoption and follow-up of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as per the Local Government Act of 2018.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Established under the Executive Branch as an autonomous body governed by the Environmental Protection and Management Law and the Environmental Policy of Liberia, the EPA is the primary authority responsible for regulating environmental issues. Its key functions include:

Coordinating, monitoring, supervising, and consulting with stakeholders on environmental protection and sustainable resource use.

According to the Solid Waste Management Standards, developing and publishing national guidelines for solid waste management in collaboration with relevant ministries, agencies, and local governments following public hearings.

Committing to a clean and healthy environment by protecting against all forms of pollution: air, water, coastal, industrial, and land.

Ministry of Health (MOH)

Through its Environmental and Occupational Health Division, the MOH assesses the environmental health of the population. This division conducts sanitation inspections and ensures compliance with public health laws, focusing on preventive health, occupational health, and health waste management.

National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL)

Established after the 2014 Ebola Virus Disease outbreak through the NPHIL Act of 2016, the NPHIL is tasked with responding to disease outbreaks and monitoring public health incidents. It works in collaboration with other agencies to enhance public health.

Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME)

The MME guides geotechnical investigations of engineered landfill sites and oversees the development and management of natural resources that are vital to the water and sanitation sectors. Its responsible divisions include the Liberian Geological Surveys (LGS), which handles geologic aspects of natural resources and urban sanitation evaluations, and the Liberia Hydrological Services, which develops hydrological potentials and supports national research and planning.

Liberia Land Authority (LLA)

The Liberia Land Authority, established on October 6, 2016, as an independent agency, was created through legal and institutional reforms in the land sector. It consolidates land functions previously managed by various government agencies, enhancing land administration and management.

Ministry of Public Works (MPW)

The MPW is responsible for guiding the design and construction of public infrastructure, supporting urban and rural planning, and providing technical and engineering services to all government entities. Its functions are crucial for developing waste management infrastructure, including transfer stations, sanitation parks, waste recovery facilities, and engineered landfill sites.

Municipal and Local Government Entities

Municipal city corporations are responsible for environmental sanitation, which includes street sweeping, solid waste collection, and beautification efforts. Municipalities handle waste management through collecting and properly disposing of solid waste, ensuring clean and sanitary conditions within their jurisdictions. They aim to enhance the environment's cleanliness, health, and safety for residents by the Municipal Regulation on Public Health and Environmental Safety Law.