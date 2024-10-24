Liberia: Boakai Dreams of Liberia Becoming a Research Hub

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is optimistic that the launch of doctoral programs at the University of Liberia will attract international students and scholars here.

Mr. Boakai envisions Liberia becoming a "hub for research" by fostering academic collaboration and innovation in the region.

Speaking Wednesday, 23 October at the launch of the Doctoral Programs, President Boakai noted that the initiative will help produce highly qualified graduates capable of contributing to national development and conpeting on a global scale, while contributing to scientific educational advancement.

The President describes the program as a significant milestone for the country educational sector, because it will impact the educational landscape by elevating the nation's intellectual and research capabilities.

He emphasizes that his government is committed to advancing research and innovation, pledging support for the University of Liberia.

"These commitments will position us in our nowadays economy that will inform our economic growth with advanced research initiative inline with the ARREST agenda for inclusive development", President Boakai says.

He further reaffirms government's commitment to supporting and investing in higher education thru transformation, research, collaboration, and partnership with international institutions, adding that these initiatives align with the country's development agenda.

President Boakai underscores collaboration with the private sector, international and research institutions for support to higher education in Liberia, and ensure that these programs receive broader support of collaboration and accreditation, saying "My government will ensure that through budgetary allocation, the necessary resources are provided."

On 23 October at its Capitol Hill Campus in Monrovia, the University of Liberia held an official program marking the launch with a symposium on Doctoral Programs under the theme, "Strengthening Research & Innovation for Higher Education Transformation in Liberia."

The initiative marks a pivotal step in enhancing academic offerings and promoting advanced research in the country.

The University of Liberia will fully begin Doctoral Programs in 2025, focusing on educational administration and sciences. These programs will include a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction, a Ph.D. in Education Administration, a Ph.D. in Measurement and Evaluation, and advanced degrees in Biomedical Sciences, Immunology, Virology, Microbiology, Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and One Health.

The ceremony was attended by diverse personalities, including members of the cabinet, diplomats, distinguished guests, academicians, and the students body

University of Liberia Acting President, Professor Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, says this milestone program underscores the University's commitment to strengthening research and innovation in providing education transformation for the country.

As the nation strives for academic excellence, Dr. Conteh underscores that research and innovation play a critical role in addressing Liberia's present challenges, adding that "The Doctoral programs will foster a culture of critical thinking, creativity and evidence-based problem solving.

"We are not just shaping scholars; we are nurturing leaders, who will transform Liberia's heathcare educational landscape in the context of our country's development program, the ARREST agenda for inclusive development", the former Ambassador to Nigeria says.

According to him, the critical programs will highlight collaboration, bringing together experts from diverse fields and institutions to tackle complex issues, and that students will develop innovative solutions from Liberia's heathcare educational challenges and furthermore empower the next generation of leaders to drive the country's development.

"We are committed to a academic integrity, our curriculum have been designed to provide vigorous training and fostering critical thinking and promote innovative research. We have forged partnership with other universities and institutions abroad to ensure that students and faculty have opportunity to the best resources and collaborating opportunities."

He calls on government and partners to join the University in this transformative endeavor by working together to ensure these programs strive to become the model of excellence for education in Liberia.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Cllr. Tolbert G. Nyenswah, Senior Research Associate/Faculty, John Hopkins University, United States of America, says the launch of these Doctoral programs signal commitment, while emphasizing the importance for the initiative to be owned and led by the government.

Dr. Nyenswah discloses that these programs will take effect by the middle of next year, which will promote innovative research.

He highlights that this historic achievement won't have been possible without contribution of partners and faculty of the University

"With the launch of the first Doctoral program in biomedical and public health, we are equipping our scholars with the meaningful tool to contribute to the world."

The Acting Chair of the UL Board of Trustees, Thomas Romeo Quioh, emphasizes that there is no way that anyone can politicize the University of Liberia, indicating that the place is a learning environment and there is no need for chaotic scenes, saying "We are going to make sure that all the requirements are put in place."

Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Jallah, calls on all to embrace the spirit of teamwork for the success of these programs.