Liberian Children Face Beak Future

Maryland County — While Liberian officials are buying luxury vehicles and some are taking fabulous salaries, Liberian children's hope of a quality education and learning environment, particularly those in rural areas, remains bleak.

Images of public school buildings and other learning facilities in the rural counties are concerning, while their lawmakers are walking away with US45,000 each to purchase luxury vehicles in addition to their US15k monthly salaries.

As if those were not enough, lawmakers representing these rural communities pay little or no attention to what is happening in their local educational systems.

A recent visit to what appears to be the only elementary school in Sawken Township, District #1, Grand Kru County, saw a deplorable structure standing as a learning facility. The infrastructure alone is not conducive to learning for students and teachers, let alone the kinds of materials being taught there.

Representative Nathaniel N. Bahway Sr represents Grand Kru County Electoral District#1.

According to the School's Principal, Rev. Joseph S. Attiogbe Sr, the situation at the school is one of concern and frustration not just for teachers but also for parents who send their wards there in anticipation of giving them some form of education.

Rev. Attiogbe Sr., speaking to New Dawn, bemoaned the situation. He said that due to the dilapidated condition of the school, some of the township's children are no longer going to school despite ongoing academic activities.

Rev. Attiogbe told our correspondent that he has made several appeals to sons of the region currently serving in government and other patriotic citizens to help the institution, but to no avail.

The entire kindergarten section of the structure is completely broken down, while the other portion stands abandoned.

Rev. Attiogbe Sr. says he has called on community members, County officials, and others to address the school situation, but no one has responded to him yet.

He explained that the school's condition has reached a level where the people of the town are concerned about the future of their children.

The school principal said he had written communication to the District's Representative, Mr. Bahway Sr, who had pledged to make some intervention but has yet to receive any response despite several follow-ups.

He said the school had moved some of the classes for the 2024-2025 school activities to the United Methodist Church in the town, while other classes are being held in the portion of the mud building, which is still standing.

"So, despite these conditions, it's regretful and dangerous for our students and teachers who are teaching in the various classes because I'm afraid that the building might collapse one day," he maintained.

Meanwhile, Principal Attiogbe pointed out that community dwellers built the mud structure in question because there was no learning facility in the town, and students had to trek long distances to neighboring towns to go to school.

The school in question has five teachers, three of which are on the Government of Liberia payroll.

New Dawn has made all efforts to contact Grand Kru County District#1 Representative Bahway Sr, but all efforts seem fruitless.