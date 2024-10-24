Zimbabwe: President Reiterates Anti-Sanctions Call

Zimbabwe is unambiguous in its unequivocal call for the removal of sanctions, President Mnangagwa has said.

The country will be joined by the rest of SADC in commemorating the Anti-Sanctions Day that will be accompanied by solidarity marches, speeches and musical shows tomorrow.

The commemorations will be held under the theme; "Harnessing the Youth for Accelerated Socio-Economic Development in the Fight Against Sanctions".

In his address at the Central Committee meeting in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa reiterated the call for their removal.

The President also applauded Central Committee members for championing anti-sanctions activities in their respective provinces.

"On Friday, 25th October, we will join the rest of the region in commemorating the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

"The Central Committee is applauded for supporting provinces in carrying out anti-sanctions activities. We are unambiguous in our calls that sanctions must go," he said.

In 2019, SADC Heads of State and Government set aside October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day to protest against the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States and its Western allies that include Britain and the European Union.

The country has lost potential revenue running into billions of United States dollars and missed opportunities owing to the unilateral measures.

Zimbabwe has been under illegal economic sanctions for the past two decades after Britain and its Western allies imposed them as a knee-jerk reaction to the Land Reform Programme which was aimed at correcting historical land imbalances which saw the white minority owning vast tracts of land, while the black majority was relegated to arid settlements.

African leaders recently took advantage of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York to reiterate calls for the removal of the illegal embargo imposed on Zimbabwe.