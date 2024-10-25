Zimbabwe: President to Sign Anti-Sanctions E-Petition

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today append his signature on an electronic petition (e-petition) against the continued imposition of illegal Western sanctions on the country to amplify calls by millions of Zimbabweans and the whole of Southern Africa in denouncing the embargo.

The signing of the petition by the Head of State in Bulawayo is a key highlight of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, organised since 2019 in solidarity with the rest of the region in defiance of the crippling impact of sanctions on development and ordinary people's lives.

On Tuesday, Politburo members also signed the petition against sanctions, and today's signed petition will be presented to the United States Embassy in Harare as a strong expression of displeasure by Zimbabweans. Today's event will be held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo, a city that has over the past two decades suffered massive de-industrialisation as a result of the illegal sanctions.

President Mnangagwa, who is also SADC chairman, is expected to deliver his keynote address at the event this morning under the theme, "Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: The Relentless Fight against Illegal Sanctions", before appending his signature of the electronic petition.

Thereafter the President will shift to the Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference, which is also being hosted in the city at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. Zimbabwe has been under illegal sanctions for the past 23 years with the embargo causing untold suffering to ordinary Zimbabweans.

However, Zimbabweans have been commended for their intuition and resilience, which has seen the country focusing inward for its development trajectory.

Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers and other senior Government and ruling party officials are expected to join the masses who will participate in the programme.

Commenting on the programme, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Dr Omphile Marupi, said the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day is a reminder that sanctions were hurting not just Zimbabwe, but the country's neighbours.

"Basically with the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day we are in sync with the message from His Excellency, the President, that there are no reasons whatsoever for the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe," he said.

"Sanctions are affecting communities and the general public, they have not selectively punished individuals, but the majority of citizens, the country's economy and have even had an impact on the SADC region. That is why there is a solidarity call for their unconditional removal," said Dr Marupi.

He said after the signing of the anti-sanctions petition, it will be delivered to the United States Embassy in Harare as a record of displeasure on how the illegal sanctions have negatively affected the country.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, said due to the adverse effects of the illegal sanctions, Bulawayo has become a pale shadow of its former self.

She said Bulawayo's hosting of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day is expected to spotlight how the city has suffered in the past two decades due to the illegal sanctions.

"You might be aware that Bulawayo has suffered serious de-industrialisation in the past 20 to 24 years due to the effects of illegal sanctions. While Bulawayo was known as the industrial hub of the country, most of the industries that made Bulawayo tick have shut down," she said.

"We had Dunlop, Merlin among other companies that were viable, but are no longer there. Bulawayo even had a bus assembly company, but all these companies are not performing due to the illegal sanctions. This has resulted in loss of jobs and the city has felt the pinch of the illegal sanctions."

Minister Ncube said the illegal sanctions have constrained the growth of formal industries in Bulawayo resulting in most citizens turning to informality.

Ahead of today's event, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the Large City Hall will not be accessible to the public as it hosts the national event.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents, stakeholders, parents, schools and members of the public that the City Hall Car Park will be temporarily closed for general public access on Friday, 25 October 2024," he said.

"School buses will temporarily drop off and pick up schoolchildren along 8th Avenue between Robert Mugabe Way and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street only on Friday, 25 October 2024," said Mr Dube.

He said residents who wish to do business at the city hall Municipal Building are advised to use the entrance on Fife Street on the day.