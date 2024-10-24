Nigeria: Super Eagles Soar in Latest FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles' sole match during the review period was a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Libya's Mediterranean Knights

Nigeria's Super Eagles have made a significant leap in the latest FIFA rankings, jumping three spots to 36th in the world.

This upward movement has propelled the three-time African champions back into the continent's top five teams.

The Super Eagles' sole match during the review period was a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Libya's Mediterranean Knights.

The scheduled reverse fixture between the two teams was canceled due to logistical issues, a development being investigated by the Confederation of African Football and a verdict is eagerly anticipated.

History of fluctuations

Historically, the Super Eagles have experienced fluctuations in FIFA's rankings since their inception in 1992.

Their highest rank was achieved in April 1994, when they reached 5th globally, just before their first World Cup appearance and after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

They also held the 7th position in May 1994 and 9th in November and December 2006, as well as January 2007.

However, their lowest point came in November 1999, when they dropped to 82nd.

Morocco lead Africa as Argentina stay top in the world

In the current rankings, Morocco leads Africa at 13th, followed closely by Senegal (20th), Egypt (30th), Nigeria (36th), and Algeria (37th).

The reigning African champions, Cote d'Ivoire's Elephants, have dropped off the top five positions in Africa, now ranking 40th.

Globally, Argentina maintains its top spot, but France and Spain are closing the gap.

England, Brazil, and Belgium retain their positions, while Portugal and Italy move up within the top ten.

Notably, Algeria has jumped four spots to 37th, Peru has risen five spots to 38th, and Greece has climbed six spots to 42nd.

Other African teams have made significant progress in the rankings. Cameroon has returned to the top 50, ranking 49th after a four-spot jump.

Equatorial Guinea has jumped six spots to 88th, Zimbabwe has risen seven spots to 117th, The Gambia has moved seven spots to 128th, and Botswana has leaped seven spots to 140th.

Comoros and Sudan have also made notable gains, climbing ten places each.

Comoros has reached its highest-ever position in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking, while Sudan's victory over Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers has propelled them upward.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 28 November.