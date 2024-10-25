Liberia: Govt Rejects Link to Plot Against Speaker Koffa

The Government of Liberia has categorically rejected a link to a plot on Capitol Hill to remove House Speaker, J. Fornati Koffa.

In a statement released Thursday, former President George Manneh Weah, political leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), accused the Unity Party-led government under President Joseph Boakai of orchestrating a "concerted and criminal effort" to undermine Liberia's democratic institutions. Weah claims this effort involves the misuse of public funds to facilitate the unjust removal of House Speaker J. Fornati Koffa.

However, the Government describes as preposterous, disgraceful, and unfounded accusations by the leader of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr George Weah, that it is funding such scheme. "We believe that the purported plot to remove Speaker Koffa from his leadership role looks more like an internal power struggle within the CDC orchestrated by Mr Weah. This is why Mr Weah has been quick to deflect attention from himself to the Boakai-led Government."

"Mr Weah is noted for fighting proxy battles against prominent leaders within the CDC to cement himself as the party's demigod rather than allow others to gain political prominence. It is our thinking that Mr Koffa's confident leadership style scares Mr Weah and that the emergence of other principled leaders within the CDC that will take away complete allegiance from the former President always faces such challenge," said Acting Information Minister, Daniel Sando.

"To insinuate that the Government is using public monies to influence the purported actions on Capitol Hill to remove the Speaker, as Mr Weah has done, speaks to the depraved mentality of the former President," Minister Sando stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "The Government reiterates that it is focused on delivering for the Liberian people. The people were rescued from Mr Weah, and we remain committed to delivering for them the ARREST Agenda."

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, 47 members of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature signed a resolution to remove Speaker J. Fornati Koffa from his position. In the resolution read on the grounds of the National Legislature, the 47 legislators cited multiple allegations of misconduct, conflicts of interest, and administrative incompetence.

The resolution references Article 49 of the Liberian Constitution and Rule 9.1 of the House's Rules and Procedures, which allow for the removal of the Speaker for cause. The resolution accuses Koffa of holding multiple positions as a consultant and lawyer for various government agencies and private companies, including the Liberia Petroleum and Refining Corporation and the Central Bank of Liberia. This alleged dual role has raised serious concerns about his ability to lead impartially and has been deemed a violation of House rules regarding conflicts of interest.

However, the reading of the resolution by the majority bloc outside the chambers does not fully satisfy the formal removal of the Speaker. The House rule says the entire process must take place during an official session, where the resolution is included on the session's agenda.

The resolution should be read within the session, followed by the application of due process. Subsequently, a vote must be taken. A simple majority vote conducted during the session will determine whether the Speaker is removed or retained.