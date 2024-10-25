Liberia: Legislative Backstabbing - Where Are We Heading?

opinion

The recent actions of Liberian legislators relative to the political harassment and smear campaign orchestrated to dethrone Speaker Fonati Koffa cunningly have once again brought to light the troubling state of affairs within the country's political landscape. Instead of prioritizing the welfare of the people they are meant to serve, some legislators are embroiled in a web of self-serving agendas and power struggles, clearly indicating their lack of commitment to their constituents. Their behavior of not thinking about writing bills to help improve the people's living standards but seeking to foster the political agenda of some hidden hands reflects poorly on their commitment to their constituents. It undermines the public's trust and confidence in the leadership.

While absent, the attempt to unlawfully remove Speaker Fonati Koffa from his position without prior investigation of any alleged crimes manifests the unchecked ambition and partisan interests prevailing within the corridors of the House of Representatives. It also tells how out of touch some of those hastening the call for the Speaker's removal are legally, yet they are considered lawmakers. Their actions not only demonstrate a lack of respect for due process and democratic principles but also highlight the prevalence of personal agendas over the collective good of the nation.

Regrettably, witnessing legislators engage in backstabbing strategies and allegedly corrupt practices at the expense of taxpayers' resources is disheartening. Their misplaced priorities and disregard for ethical conduct starkly betray public trust. Legislators must refocus their efforts on fulfilling their responsibilities to the people and upholding the principles of good governance and accountability instead of crawling in darkness, reducing themselves to peanuts-receiving bag boys and girls, ignoring the call for civility in the quest of reaching out for the rotten and leftover goods on their masters' shelves.

Of course, the Liberian people long understood that bootlicking and being subservient to the highest bidders have always made the House of Representatives a suitable place to work rather than serving the people's interests. When it is not arguments for obtaining more gas slips, it is about illicitly distributing taxpayer money amongst themselves. When it is not hiking their salaries, it is about promoting some agenda detrimental to the interest of the people. And so, the masses are not shocked to witness and hear about the current rigmarole that is tearing the House apart and has overshadowed the House's responsibility to Liberians.

I bet the Speaker will never get a fair hearing if one is ever arranged. Christmas is around the corner, and everyone wants to celebrate in grand style, no matter who is hurt in the process of receiving Christmas gifts. That is why the fiery and emotional calls for an investigation are practically ignored by the architects behind the sinister plot to drag the Speaker in the mud and place his leadership on the butcher board or chopping block.

Obviously, the big brown fat envelopes are the moving force accelerating the denunciation of the Speaker. Understandably, some legislators who have yet to see fifteen thousand prior to their election as the people's Representatives have already begun receiving pre-Christmas gifts wrapped in fat envelopes in the amount of the sum mentioned is changing hands to induce some legislators to oppose the Speaker's leadership and remove him. Is this what the House has reduced itself to, sucking up to the power that be?

We thought these were honorable people who could discern nonsense and put an end to it before it raises its ugly head. Apparently, Liberians are wrong as it is believed from the behavior of some legislators that some political godfathers who squat over states' coffers are controlling the operation of the House functions. Only charlatans and imbeciles these days would not sense the remote controlling of the lawmakers from the living room of a patron, especially in the case of the recent conspicuous conspiracy to undermine the Speaker and unseat him. It is no secret that the decision to do so is politically motivated and most likely precipitates from the echelon of government and cooked in a partisan kitchen.

Undue interference in the affairs of another branch of government by some high-placed connection undermines checks and balances and leaves the country at the mercy of a few. This is not the kind of system Liberians want. The Liberian people want to see accountability and transparency in government. According to our system of government, no one is above the law, and so we should all fight to make that a reality. That is why the display of power-hungry behavior, disregard, and callous disrespect for good governance channeling itself through kickbacks in the House of Representatives should be condemned.

The legislative coup makers' trickery should be of great concern to all Liberians. It has the potential to undermine the democratic process and erode trust in the legislative branch and, by extension, the government. Liberians place their faith in their Legislators to be a shining city on the hill and not a gloomy one. The people expect them to uphold integrity, demonstrate honor, and adhere to the law in all their dealings.

Jumping up and down and trading blows over an issue that is supposed to be discussed civilly is not decent and honorable. Common sense demands that if individuals have legitimate qualms with others, striking a blow cowardly would bring about a genuine resolution. There will always be an existential tension. Instead, placing one's grievances on the table for discussion and investigation and seeking mutuality will bring respect for each other, even if any party disagrees with the outcome.

That is why the approach to the accusation against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, which does not pass the smell test, should be a warning sign to Liberians that business as usual has surfaced despite the promise of the Unity Party government that it would decisively abort such business. Therefore, we, the people, are calling on the Rescue Mission- the Unity Party-led government since it claims to be a government that upholds the rule of law to, in a strong possible term, condemn the undemocratic behavior ongoing in the House of Representatives.

It is time for the Unity Party-led administration to show that enough is enough and stick to its promise of good governance.

By calling on the government, no one advocates that the Speaker is perfect. That is not the case here. Like any other official, the Speaker is subject to scrutiny and accountability. Should there exist any discrepancies on the part of the Speaker, the evidence needs to be presented to the public. This is not just a demand but a necessity to reassure the citizenry and validate the legislators' claim of corruption and misappropriation of public funds under the Speaker's management. If this happens, any actions contemplated upon or taken in this instance will have the approbation of the general public, irrespective of political affiliation.

We urge all well-meaning Liberians to stop looking at the matter through partisan lenses and condemn any illegal attempt to undermine the law and demonize anyone. We also call on those spearheading the legislative conflagration to desist and follow the correct procedure in addressing their grievances. It is imperative that lawmakers uphold the principles of a fair process to maintain the trust and confidence of its citizens.