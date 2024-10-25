Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Blasts U.S. for Crippling Zimbabwe's Economy As SADC Marks Anti-Sanctions Day

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, says the ordinary Zimbabweans are suffering the consequences of economic sanctions imposed on the country, despite the embargo being targeted at specific individuals.

SADC set aside October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day with the regional leaders clamouring for the removal of the embargo which was imposed by the United States of America at the turn of the millennium.

In a statement, the bloc's chairperson said the sanctions are halting the economic progression of Zimbabwe.

"It is the ordinary people, particularly the vulnerable, who bear the brunt of these heinous and inhumane measures, which also stifle economic and social progress in Zimbabwe.

"In solidarity, the SADC community, today, joins Zimbabwe in calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of these unwarranted and cruel sanctions, which violate the basic tenets of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," said Mnangagwa.

In March this year, the US announced the end of the Zimbabwe sanctions program which had been imposed following violent land seizures from predominantly white commercial farmers across Zimbabwe, without compensation in the 2000s. The 2003, 2005, 2008 Executive Orders blocked all properties of those deemed or purporting to act directly and indirectly on behalf of any of those on America's sanctions list as per its International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

After ending the sanctions program on Zimbabwe, the US tightened restrictions on a few individuals and entities through the Global Magnitsky Act which allows the US executive branch to impose visa restrictions and targeted sanctions on foreign government officials responsible for gross human rights violations and corruption.

Those who have remained on the sanctions list include President Mnangagwa, Auxillia Mnangagwa, VP Constantino Chiwenga, Owen Ncube, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and CIO Deputy Director Walter Tapfumaneyi.

"Our region enjoys relative peace and stability and continues to work towards achieving a prosperous and integrated region.

"We strive to secure a future where all our countries and peoples realise their mutually shared aspirations without leaving anyone and any place behind. The imposition of sanctions undermines our collective efforts towards regional integration and sustainable development.

"As a community, we have to continue working together to ensure that our region remains a beacon of hope and prosperity, for generations to come," added Mnangagwa.