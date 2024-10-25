Zimbabwe: AUC Chairperson's Statement in Support of End of Sanctions Against the Republic of Zimbabwe

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat renews the African Union call for the immediate and unconditional lifting of all remaining sanctions imposed against the Republic of Zimbabwe, and in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) commemoration of SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

The Chairperson acknowledges the engagement with the European Union through political dialogue. In this regard, he encourages all parties to continue constructive dialogue with a view to remove the remaining sanctions against institutions and individuals of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Chairperson remains concerned by the negative impact of continued sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe to the country's socio-economic development and recovery efforts.

The Chairperson reaffirms the full support of the African Union to the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) efforts in this regard, and aligns fully with the position of SADC on the issue.