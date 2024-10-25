Nigeria: Govt Moves to Prosecute Nine Over Akpabio's Removal Rumour

Abuja — The Federal Government has formally filed charges against an organization and individuals over the publication of a false information wherein they claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS) laid siege to the National Assembly with a view to effecting the removal from office the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Federal Government claimed that the action of the defendants (publication of false information) falls under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 (as amended 2024).

The nine defendants in the suit marked: FHC /ABJ /CR/555/2024 are; The Incorporated Trustee of Order Paper (on whose online platform the false information was allegedly published); Oke Epia (founder/publisher and Executive Director of Order Paper); Tony Okeke Ofodile (Head of Operations); Edna Bill Ulaeto (Admin/Finance Executive) and Elizabeth Atime (National Assembly lead reporter, author of report).

Others are Regina Udo (Coordinator of Programmes); Leah Twaki (Social Media Executive); Idongesit Joseph Ekoh (Admin Support) and Edoesomi Sharon Omonegho (National Assembly correspondent).

The charge dated October 21 was filed same day by the Deputy Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, A. A. Yusuf.

In one of the counts, the defendants were alleged to have "on or about the 16th of October 2024 knowingly published false information via your online platform, alleging that the Department of State Services (DSS) laid siege to the National Assembly over plans to impeach the Senate President, which you knew to be false, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section.

"In another country they were said to have on the same date as above, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court intentionally published defamatory statements regarding the Department of State Services and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on your online platform, which 'was accessible to the public, with the intent to harm their reputations, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 24(1)b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section.

"That you, Order Paper (Incorporated Trustee), of Suit C12, Halima Plaza, Plot 1496, Balanga Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, through your agents, Oke Epia, Edna Bill Ulacto, and Elizabeth Atime, on or about the 16th of October 2024 knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform, accusing the Department of State Services of unlawful actions, thereby injuring the reputation of the Department of State Services, bringing them into public ridicule, an offence contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

"That you, Order Paper (Incorporated Trustee) of Suit C12, Halima Plaza, Plot 1496, Balanga Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, through your agents, Oke Epia, Edna Bill Ulaeto, and Elizabeth Atime, on or about the 16th of October 2024 knowingly published defamatory material on your online platform, accusing the Department of State Services of unlawful actions, thereby injuring the reputations of Senator Godswill Akpabio, bringing them into public ridicule, an offence contrary to Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act".

Meanwhile, the court is yet to fix a date for the arraignment of the defendants.