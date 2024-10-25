Nigeria: Helicopter Carrying Eight Passengers Crashes in Nigeria, Three Deaths Confirmed

"Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three bodies have been recovered," NNPC said.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Thursday said a helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, lost contact while flying from Port Harcourt to its Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Antan oil production facility.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Soneye explained that there were eight persons on board (six passengers and two crew members).

He said search and rescue missions are currently ongoing, noting that three bodies have been recovered.

"On the 24th of October 2024, about 11:22 a.m., we lost contact with the Helicopter - Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO - NUIMS ANTAN.

"The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation. There were eight persons on board (six passengers and two crew members)," Mr Soneye said.

He said the appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who later issued a press statement.

"Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three bodies have been recovered.

"We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time. We assure that we will continue doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation," he said.

"Manual efforts ongoing"

On Thursday, Nigeria's aviation ministry in a statement said that no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received from the helicopter.

The ministry explained that manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway.

According to the statement issued by the ministry's Head of Press and Public Relations, Odutayo Oluseyi, all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor(s).

Additionally, the ministry said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other relevant agencies," the statement added.

It noted that neighbouring aerodromes have also been notified for support, while emphasising that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, is actively working with all relevant agencies to ensure a coordinated response and to minimise casualties from this unfortunate incident.

The ministry said further information will be provided as details emerge.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those on board, and we are committed to providing the necessary support during this difficult time," the aviation ministry said.