Nigeria: Insecurity - Abuja Administration Threatens to Demolish Abandoned Buildings, Issues Ultimatum

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued a three-month ultimatum to owners of abandoned and uncompleted buildings in Abuja to complete them.

It warned that failure to comply with the directive could lead to the revocation of titles and demolition of such structures.

Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council Felix Obua announced in an audio message obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Obua said the administration expressed concerns about the rapid spread of illegal settlements and criminal activity in uncompleted buildings and undeveloped plots.

"Failure to comply with this directive, the FCT administration may take appropriate action which shall include revocation of titles and demolition of such abandoned structures," he said.

The FCTA's action comes amid heightened concerns over public safety in the nation's capital.

According to Mr Obua, abandoned properties have become havens for criminal elements, exacerbating the security challenges facing the city.

Reps' intervention

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives moved to address the escalating security crisis in Abuja following the killing of Nimah Sulaiman, a legislative aide, who was abducted and murdered by criminals posing as taxi drivers.

The House adopted a motion of urgent public importance presented by Haruna Dabo, the member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

Ms Sulaiman was abducted at gunpoint on 17 October, while travelling home from Bannex Junction in Wuse II. Despite her family paying a ransom of N1 million, she was fatally stabbed, and her body was later found near Maitama.

Mr Dabo, visibly emotional during the plenary session, recounted the tragic circumstances of his aide's death, describing it as a stark reminder of the worsening security situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"The capital city has become unsafe," he said. "It has been a tumultuous and scary situation for people living within the capital territory. The use of unregistered and unpainted taxis has further exacerbated the situation, providing an easy conduit for criminal activities."

Mr Dabo's motion also highlighted the rise in "one chance" robberies--criminal acts in which victims are lured into unregistered taxis, only to be robbed or kidnapped.

He called on the federal government to urgently address the security situation and protect residents from further harm.