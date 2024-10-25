Nigeria: Govt Calls for Local Solutions to Curb Climate Impact On Health

Abuja — The federal government yesterday called for local solutions and better partnerships to tackle the growing effects of climate change on health in the country.

The call was made by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate at the '10th Future of Health Conference' in Abuja, noting that climate change was already affecting Nigeria and requires urgent action.

At the event themed: "From Evidence to Action: Building Resilience in the Climate and Health Nexus," Pate outlined major challenges Nigeria is facing to include political and economic problems, rapid urban growth, population increase, and the return of infectious diseases.

He however said none of these challenges compare to the threat of climate change, noting that the country has already seen impacts of flooding, droughts, cases of diseases like malaria and yellow fever, and food shortages caused by bad weather affecting farms.

Pate said: "The future is here. Climate change is already affecting our health today, and it will continue to do so in the future. This is not just a health issue; it is a matter of survival for our country."

The minister said while climate change is a worldwide problem, the solutions must fit Nigeria's specific situation.

He applauded the efforts made by President Bola Tinubu's government, especially through the Health Sector Renewal Agenda, noting that the agenda focuses on improving healthcare for everyone, investing in primary healthcare, strengthening health workers, and ensuring the country's health security.

Pate also mentioned the government's quick action during the flooding in Borno State, where they worked with partners like the World Bank to improve healthcare and respond to emergencies.

He noted that the government provided vaccines and clean water to prevent the spread of cholera, showing the importance of such coordinated efforts.

The minister further explained how climate change is affecting Nigeria's food systems, causing food shortages due to flooding.

He however called for more partnerships between the government, private sector, civil society, and global organizations to solve these problems. Pate especially thanked the World Bank for its support in strengthening Nigeria's health sector, saying that global and national efforts must continue to work together.

"The World Bank's support, along with help from the UK, USA, and other partners, is crucial in building a stronger health sector. We are making real progress, and this broad approach is the way forward," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pate also talked about how the communities most affected by climate change, like those displaced by floods or facing hunger, are often the least responsible for causing it.

He urged global partners to recognise this and provide more resources to help those affected.

"If we truly want to solve climate change, we must see it as a justice issue. The people suffering from droughts and floods did not cause this crisis, yet they are the ones paying the price," Pate said.

On his part, the Global Programme Lead for Climate and Health at the World Bank, Dr. Tamer Rabie, who also spoke at the conference, commended Nigeria for making strong steps toward a climate-resilient health system.

Rabie pointed out that Nigeria is leading by example, developing policies and making investments to strengthen the health sector.

He said: "Nigeria is setting an example by putting evidence into action, developing policies, and securing investments. Although there is still a long way to go, I am confident that Nigeria is on the right path."

Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, emphasised the importance of this year's event, noting that commitments made today show the urgency of solving climate-related health challenges. She stressed the need for strong actions to turn climate awareness into policy changes.