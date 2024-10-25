Nigeria: Shell Divestment - Amnesty Warns Against Worsening Human Rights Abuses in Niger Delta

Port Harcourt — Amnesty International has urged federal government of Nigeria to ensure that Shell's planned sale of its operations in the Niger Delta region, does not worsen human rights abuses in the area.

Noting the level of environmental degradation caused by the operations of the Dutch oil firm in the region, the international rights organisation said government must ensure that in divesting, they (Shell) should not further deteriorate human rights in a region that have suffered decades of oil pollution.

Amnesty International's Head of Business and Human Rights, Mark Dummett made the call yesterday, while presenting a report on "Tainted Sale? Why Shell's Divestment from the Niger Delta Must not Harm Human Rights", held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dummett told the government that it must ensure that the divestment does not limit Shell's liabilities without a full investigation into and remediation of all existing pollution, the maintenance and repair of existing pipelines, and the protection of pipelines from sabotage.

He said: "Amnesty International has documented grievous and enduring human rights abuses resulting from oil contamination in the area, where Shell has operated since the 1950s.

"Amnesty International is concerned that the proposed sale will deny people already harmed access to adequate remedy, and potentially expose many more to future abuses".

The report recommended a series of safeguards and action to help protect the rights of people potentially affected by Shell's planned disposal of its onshore oil interest in the Niger Delta, reportedly for about $3billion.

Speaking further, Dummett noted that "For decades spills have damaged the health and livelihoods of many of the Niger Delta's inhabitants ".

According to him: "Shell should not be allowed to wash its hands of the problems and leave. Shell has earned billions of dollars from this business and it must make sure that its withdrawal does not have negative human rights and environmental consequences".

The report also stated that: "The government should consider requiring Shell to act as guarantor to ensure any purchaser is capable of making good and remediating damage caused by any future spills and that any buyer is committed to transparency, environmental compliance, consultations with communities, and limiting greenhouse gas emissions."

Observing that Shell is not uniquely responsible for the devastating oil pollution that blight the Niger Delta, Dummett said other actors in the devastation include federal and state authorities.